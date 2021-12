WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Well in just a couple of short hours it will be Christmas, but we know Christmas Eve can be just as exciting and full of traditions! ‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through The Falls, some were still shopping, needing gifts for all. “I just forgot that one last gift […]

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO