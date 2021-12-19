ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21-year-old El Paso man jailed for allegedly posing as cop, trying to pull over vehicles

By Jim Parker
 5 days ago
EL PASO, Texas – A 21-year-old El Paso man was arrested Saturday night after authorities said he posed as a police officer and tried to pull over vehicles.

Israel Rubio was being held Sunday in the El Paso County Detention Center on charges of impersonating a public servant and narcotics possession. His bond was set at $17,500.

El Paso County Sheriff's deputies said Rubio had outfitted his Chrysler 300 with red and blue lights in an attempt to make it look like a law enforcement vehicle. In addition, they said they found drugs in his car.

Investigators indicated that Rubio was trying to conduct traffic stops in the area of Gateway East and Horizon Boulevard around 8 p.m. Saturday. Officials didn't offer a motive as to why Rubio allegedly posed as a cop.

