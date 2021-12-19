Seahawks Saturday Night: Nick Bellore Interview

The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing a particularly important head coaching search, and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is taking an interest in the process. During the broadcast of Sunday’s game between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, broadcasters Andrew Catalon and James Lofton said on the air that Lawrence told them he would like to have a say in the hiring of the team’s next coach, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Lawrence said he would like “some role” in the process of finding Urban Meyer’s replacement, though he acknowledged that he was not qualified to make any decisions.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO