“Chancellor, chancellor, are you really sure you want to do nothing?” For the sake of UK plc, you would rather hope there’s a flunky, a Spad (special advisor), or a civil servant willing to bend the ear of a man who appears to have gone missing in action at the worst possible time.Treasury people are, as a rule, economically orthodox types not overly fond of spending money. That’s their job. But they also tend to be smart. So they ought to know that if ever there was a time to play against type, and to argue for the taps...

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO