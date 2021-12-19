ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks Saturday Night Mic'd Up: Al Woods vs. Texans

seattle Seahawks
 3 days ago

Seahawks defensive lineman Al Woods was wired for sound...

www.seahawks.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Horrible Call During Rams-Seahawks Game

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of NFC West teams. It was a hard fought game for four quarters – as a good rivalry game should be. However, the Rams started to pull away late and got some help from the officials in doing so.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Tuesday Night Football: Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks

Editor's Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now. Seahawks at Rams (-7): O/U 46.5. I want...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Activate Four Practice Squad Players As COVID-19 Replacements

The Seahawks did not get any players back off of the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rams, and as a result they have activated four practice squad players as COVID-19 replacements: defensive tackle Myles Adams, running back Josh Johnson, safety Josh Jones and receiver Cody Thompson. With...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Place Six On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Seahawks placed six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday, including starting cornerback D.J. Reed and starting right tackle Brandon Shell. Also on the COVID list are running back Travis Homer, defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr., and a pair of practice squad players, guard Pier-Olivier Lestage and cornerback Mike Jackson.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Players On COVID-List "Not Feeling Really Bad"

The Seahawks were missing seven players, who were on the reserve/COVID-19 list for Tuesday's game against the Rams, a game Los Angeles won 20-10. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday but with the Rams having a large outbreak of cases last week, the game was rescheduled. And while the Rams got a handful of players back from the COVID list over the past few days, most notably defensive standouts Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey, the Seahawks were not able to have any players return.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Instant Lookback: DeeJay Dallas Drives Into The Endzone For A Touchdown

On one of the Seahawks best drives in the game, early in the third quarter the Seahawks on 2nd and- 2 Russell Wilson handed off the ball to Dallas who ran in the endzone for a four-yard touchdown. Dallas's touchdown gave the Seahawks the lead and Jason Myers added the extra point to make it 10-3.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

What The Rams Said Following Their 20-10 Win Over The Seahawks

Re-live Each Game With The Seahawks Rewind Podcast. "First of all, what an incredible job, really by our organization as a whole: staff, coaches, players. I mean, you look at (Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and his group, (Director, Football Operations) Sophie Harlan, so many people were instrumental in even getting us in a position to play this game. And I couldn't be more impressed with just our coaches, our player's ability to be able to bottle up. There was a lot of emotions. This was a heavy week navigating through all the things that we went through. But for our guys to come in here, perform the way that they did, I thought the fans were outstanding. Just so many people. This was a big time win for our team. And it wasn't perfect by any stretch, but I thought there was a lot of key plays that were instrumental. I loved the response from the offense after we went down 10-3. I thought our defense as a whole was outstanding throughout the course of the day. (CB) Jalen Ramsey showed up, (DL) Aaron Donald. Those guys continue to make their plays. I thought really our rush as a whole and then for (S) Taylor Rapp to be able to finish it out. But defense was great. (QB) Matthew (Stafford) and (WR) Cooper (Kupp) made their plays. I thought (RB) Sony Michel ran, tough, physical, and hard. Guys just played. And then (K) Matt Gay continues to shine. I thought our (special) teams were really good today. And this was a tough, hard-earned win. That's a really tough group. Got a lot of respect for (Seahawks Head) Coach (Pete) Carroll and the Seahawks. And you could see, they had some good momentum coming into this game after they ended up beating San Francisco and then had a really outstanding performance against Houston last week. So, really, great job. Also, I think it's incredible. Matthew Stafford, I was just told, fastest quarterback to 50,000 yards and then all the records that Cooper has set. Two of our captains. Two of the most important guys that are instrumental in terms of their leadership and then also their play and just what they mean to me and to our team. So, really happy to get this. And then, you know, we'll start our preparation for the Vikings tomorrow."
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Full Highlights: Rams 20, Seahawks 10

Watch the top plays from Seattle's Week 15 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle Seahawks FS Quandre Diggs brings in the interception of former Detroit Lions teammate QB Matthew Stafford during the Week 15 matchup with the Rams. Seattle Seahawks DE Darrell Taylor's puts on the hit-stick for a...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Will Keep "Playing For Each Other" Down The Stretch

The Seahawks lost to the Rams Tuesday night in a game that felt like so many others that haven't gone Seattle's way this season. An offense that has been inconsistent for most of the season struggled to sustain drives and didn't convert often on third down, meaning a big disparity in time of possession; a defense that has done so many things well once again had a strong game overall, but gave up a few too many big plays and long drives; and most significantly, a team that over the years has been so good at coming out on top in close games was not able to get the finish it needed to get a win.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Injury Updates: Seahawks at Rams

The latest injury news from the Week 15 matchup between Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams. The Seattle Seahawks take on the Los Angeles Rams for Week 15 of the 2021 season. This album will be updated throughout the game. Game action photos are presented by Washington's Lottery.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

2021 Week 15 Key Matchups: Seahawks at Rams

The Seahawks will play the Rams on Tuesday night in a game that was delayed by two days due to the COVID-19 outbreak that hit the Rams last week, and when they finally take the field, the Seahawks will be looking to win a third straight to keep alive their playoff hopes. If the Seahawks, who themselves are now dealing with some COVID-19 issues, are going to earn a victory at SoFi Stadium, these are three key matchups that could make the difference Tuesday night:
NFL

