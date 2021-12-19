Seahawks Saturday Night Mic'd Up: Al Woods vs. Texans

Re-live Each Game With The Seahawks Rewind Podcast. "First of all, what an incredible job, really by our organization as a whole: staff, coaches, players. I mean, you look at (Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and his group, (Director, Football Operations) Sophie Harlan, so many people were instrumental in even getting us in a position to play this game. And I couldn't be more impressed with just our coaches, our player's ability to be able to bottle up. There was a lot of emotions. This was a heavy week navigating through all the things that we went through. But for our guys to come in here, perform the way that they did, I thought the fans were outstanding. Just so many people. This was a big time win for our team. And it wasn't perfect by any stretch, but I thought there was a lot of key plays that were instrumental. I loved the response from the offense after we went down 10-3. I thought our defense as a whole was outstanding throughout the course of the day. (CB) Jalen Ramsey showed up, (DL) Aaron Donald. Those guys continue to make their plays. I thought really our rush as a whole and then for (S) Taylor Rapp to be able to finish it out. But defense was great. (QB) Matthew (Stafford) and (WR) Cooper (Kupp) made their plays. I thought (RB) Sony Michel ran, tough, physical, and hard. Guys just played. And then (K) Matt Gay continues to shine. I thought our (special) teams were really good today. And this was a tough, hard-earned win. That's a really tough group. Got a lot of respect for (Seahawks Head) Coach (Pete) Carroll and the Seahawks. And you could see, they had some good momentum coming into this game after they ended up beating San Francisco and then had a really outstanding performance against Houston last week. So, really, great job. Also, I think it's incredible. Matthew Stafford, I was just told, fastest quarterback to 50,000 yards and then all the records that Cooper has set. Two of our captains. Two of the most important guys that are instrumental in terms of their leadership and then also their play and just what they mean to me and to our team. So, really happy to get this. And then, you know, we'll start our preparation for the Vikings tomorrow."

