ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UPDATE: Emergency response in Gatewood

westseattleblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiz reagan December 19, 2021 (11:10 am) WSB December 19, 2021 (12:03 pm) Because that’s the required callout for a “rope...

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

UPDATE: Emergency Services Repaired

Emergency call service for the rural portions of Greene County are back to normal. Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio the 911 communication lines were accidentally cut near Ogden, but now those service lines have been repaired and are functioning normally again.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KXRM

CSPD gives update on weather situation, response

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPS) is updating the public regarding weather conditions. Status of CSPD Operations The CSPD has gone on both Priority Dispatch and Accident Alert status. We are responding to as many calls as possible, but there are more calls for service than officers. Our primary goal is to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Marshall County Daily

Kentucky State Police Provides Update on Tornado Response

Mayfield, KY. (December 12, 2021) – As emergency crews continue to respond to a deadly tornado that made its way through Western Kentucky, many citizens are offering their assistance with these efforts. Kentucky State Police, Post 1 Dispatch is receiving an overwhelming number of calls from citizens wishing to help. Those wishing to volunteer are asked to call (270)331-1979. Those wishing to offer donations are asked to call (270)297-7772 or (270)331-0945. Please reserve Kentucky State Police, Post 1 phone lines and 911 lines for those needing assistance.
KENTUCKY STATE
niceville.com

Emergency, security combine to improve response, communication

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — In a darkened room with eyes fixated on multiple screens, security and fire alarm monitors and poised to answer 911 calls for help, fire department and security forces dispatchers now sit side-by-side in Eglin’s state-of-the-art emergency communications center. The Emergency Control Center,...
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Response#Emergency Vehicles#Rope Rescue#Wsb#Sfd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

Emergency order declared in response to Scott Landfill fire

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has issued an emergency order authorizing the use of resources and other actions in order to minimize the effects of a fire in a landfill in Scott that’s been burning since Dec. 3, according to a press release. There was spontaneous combustion of materials at a […]
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
CBS Chicago

Police Return Fire After Being Shot At In University Village, Wounding 1

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who shot at police in University Village was wounded by officers after they returned gunfire Friday night, authorities said. Officers were on patrol in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street at about 10:45 p.m. when they saw two men brandishing guns. As the officers approached the men, one of the offenders began shooting at them, according to a statement from Chicago Police. The officers returned fire, striking the offender. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. The second offender fled on foot and was taken into custody. No officers were injured in the incident but the officers were both taken to an area hospital for observation and two weapons were recovered on the scene. The incident is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the officers involved were put on routine administrative duties for 30 days.
CHICAGO, IL
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Weekend robberies

The information is from police reports we requested today, both from armed robberies on Saturday:. WESTWOOD VILLAGE ROBBERY: Police were called to the center at 11:22 am Saturday after people called 911 about one man pointing a gun at another. The victim told officers he went there for a transaction he had arranged via OfferUp, to sell “a pair of Jordan 1 low-top tennis shoes, size 10.5, for $300,” according to the police report. Two people showed up and looked at the shoes, still in the victim’s car, which the report notes also held “a pair of Jordan 1 high-top sneakers which (the victim) was not selling but valued at approximately $1,500.” The report continues, “The subjects displayed a roll of US dollar bills with a $100 displayed on the outside.” The victim said the money looked fake. Then one person shoved and hit him; the victim fought back, and a bystander jumped in to help. But while they were subduing that person, the other one “collected the pair of high-top sneakers and one of the low-top shoes and ran out of sight” – returning with a “black semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine visible,” telling the victim he’d kill him if he didn’t let go of the other person. So he did, and that person “fled to the front passenger seat of a waiting 2006-2012 light blue Nissan Altima.” One person got some photos of the armed robber and the vehicle; those have been provided to police.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business, home burglarized

We’ve obtained the police reports on two West Seattle burglaries from last night:. MYSTERY MADE BREAK-IN: The Junction retail shop at 4312 SW Oregon was burglarized overnight – second time Mystery Made has been hit in less than two years (the previous break-in in April 2020 was in their old Admiral location). Police went there at about 12:30 am after word of an audible alarm and found a shop owner already there. The report says “signs of forced entry” included a removed pane of door glass. They showed police their video of two burglars, described in the report as “UM [unknown male], 5’9, in dark clothing with a hood and mask” and “UF [unknown female], 5’7, wearing dark clothing with a hood and mask,” spending only a few minutes inside but filling a box with thousands of dollars in merchandise and leaving,
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy