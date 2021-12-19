Stelter: Covid-19 has humbled all of us. Now what?

More health experts are calling for Fox News to take some kind of action after one of its most prominent hosts, The Five’s Jesse Watters, used inflammatory language while describing a hypothetical scenario in which activists harassed Dr Anthony Fauci of the White House’s Covid-19 response team.The controversy began over the weekend when Mr Watters spoke at the annual Turning Point USA convention, a meeting of the conservative youth organisation that was this year held in Phoenix, Arizona.On Tuesday, dean Dr Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine’s National School of Tropical Medicine joined CNN to address his own experience...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO