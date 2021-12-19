FOLLOWUP: Westwood Village mailbox replaced quickly this time

The Village of Old D’Iberville is back on the town green for the fourth year in a row. Over the years, the residents have seen it grow to a Christmas tradition. Imagine a time when a movie ticket cost you about 50 cents and a gallon of gas was even less. While that was decades ago, a walk through the village of Old D’Iberville is a trip down memory lane. Ralph Borries with Village of Old D’Iberville said, “My director Mike Mullins wanted to build a Christmas village and we were sitting there thinking and I asked him what kind and after a while something went off in my head and I said what about building Old D’Iberville? He said ‘well you think you can do it’ and I said I believe if we can get the pictures and all maybe.”

