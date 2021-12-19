ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FOLLOWUP: Westwood Village mailbox replaced quickly this time

westseattleblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestion Authority December 19, 2021 (12:00 pm) From previous pictures of damage it almost seems malicious as those dents were more than simple backing into incidents. Has the USPS ever been able to share why that box is hit more than any other it seems. waikikigirl December 19, 2021...

westseattleblog.com

westseattleblog.com

Another West Seattle bridge project ahead

That’s the Admiral Way bridge over Fairmount Ravine, always festively (and mysteriously) decked in bows this time of year. This time next year, though, it might be decked in construction equipment. Earlier this month, a reader noticed what appeared to be an official-looking team assessing the bridge, and wondered if its earthquake-safety work were imminent. We checked with SDOT, whose spokesperson Ethan Bergerson replied: “The SW Admiral Way Bridge is planned to receive an earthquake-safety upgrade as part of the Levy to Move Seattle. Two members of our bridge team visited the site to view the vegetation around the bridge and get a closer look at the bridge in order to scope painting needs. This project is currently in the design phase, and we expect to reach the construction phase in late 2022 or in 2023.” The other Admiral Way bridge is in line for a seismic retrofit too.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: A walk and a block

That’s from a texter who says. “Magical ‘tunnel’ of Xmas lights to walk through at Hanford & Belvidere SW! What a way to lift one’s spirits!” (Here’s a map.) Nicole says her block has “lots of lights” this year, and sent the pics. (Here’s a map.)
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Westwood Village’s future Xfinity store uncloaks, plus updates on future neighbors

Also at WWV, something new-but-not-entirely-new has resurfaced – America’s Best Contacts and Eyeglasses, which we noted was pursuing a space in that central building 2 1/2 years ago, now has permit filings for the “E” building to the west – in the space currently occupied by Chico’s, according to the site-plan document (we’ll be checking with that company tomorrow – that space hadn’t even been publicly listed for lease).
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Restoration in the rain at Seola Pond

Earlier this week, on a rainy afternoon much like today’s, dozens of volunteers spent hours planting in the Seola Pond wetland [map], working with Arbor Heights resident Scott Dolfay, who’s been leading restoration efforts there for years. This week, the volunteers included dozens of students and staff from...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: SDOT sets dates/times for low-bridge testing closures

(Image from SDOT cam late this afternoon) As noted in our coverage of last week’s West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force meeting, SDOT has to do low-bridge testing related to its upcoming work. Last week, they didn’t have the dates set, but said it would be a series of Sundays. Now, SDOT has announced the dates and times:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Shop local! Christmas Eve hours, and what else is up for your Friday

(Decorated tree by the ALKI lettering at 59th/Admiral) This is it – if you still have gifts to buy, not much time left! But many local independent retailers are open for your last-minute shopping. Our list of what’s up on this Christmas Eve starts with hours for at stores for which we have info:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Christmas Eve 2021

6:18 AM Good morning! We hope you’re off today, but in case you’re not and have to head out, here’s the daily info:. The Christmas Eve forecast is for clouds, high in the 40s, a chance of rain, especially tonight, mixed with snow very late. BUSES, WATER...
SEATTLE, WA
William Carlos Williams
KOMO News

Camp in North Seattle near Northgate area prompts concern, anxiety

SEATTLE — Some residents who live in the Northgate area of North Seattle are calling on City Hall to take action on a nearby encampment that has been the site of recent blazes that have raised concern among some residents. Billie Wildrick and Joshua Carter say they heard propane...
SEATTLE, WA
nwpb.org

Living On Wheels And Looking For Safe Parking

Benton County recently published their 2021 Annual Report on Homelessness. Lack of affordable housing is listed as a major factor for the growing problem. So where do people go when they can’t afford a home or rent? Living in their cars or RVs. Across Washington state the housing market...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: What’s up for the rest of today

(Seen in an Upper Fauntleroy yard) Quick look at what’s ahead today/tonight, from our West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:. COOKIE-DONATION DROPOFFS: Until 3 pm, first day to drop off donated homemade cookies for The Christmas People. Take them to West Seattle Coworking (6040 California SW). PRE-HOLIDAY SALE:...
SEATTLE, WA
wxxv25.com

Take a walk back in time in the village of Old D’Iberville

The Village of Old D’Iberville is back on the town green for the fourth year in a row. Over the years, the residents have seen it grow to a Christmas tradition. Imagine a time when a movie ticket cost you about 50 cents and a gallon of gas was even less. While that was decades ago, a walk through the village of Old D’Iberville is a trip down memory lane. Ralph Borries with Village of Old D’Iberville said, “My director Mike Mullins wanted to build a Christmas village and we were sitting there thinking and I asked him what kind and after a while something went off in my head and I said what about building Old D’Iberville? He said ‘well you think you can do it’ and I said I believe if we can get the pictures and all maybe.”
D'IBERVILLE, MS
KRLD News Radio

Woman runover by DART train

A woman is recovering after being hit by a DART train Thursday afternoon. Shortly before 5:00 p.m., DART Police responded to a report of a southbound Green Line train hitting a woman at the right-of-way at West End Station in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
USPS
AMD
KING 5

Seattle braces for dangerous cold snap unseen in a decade

SEATTLE — Mother nature is not making it easy for parts of Western Washington heading into the holidays, with temperatures expected to drop to dangerous levels by next week. "This dangerous cold will be the lowest and coldest temperatures that we've seen in more than a decade in Seattle," Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Lincoln Park tree trouble

Thanks to Tom Trulin for the photo – another big tree down in Lincoln Park. Rain and wind kicked up for a while overnight. The weather’s not expected to get too dramatic for the rest of today or even tomorrow – still no alerts/advisories for our area. The National Weather Service‘s “forecawt discussion” should be updated again in a few hours, but in the meantime, it’s not projecting the temperature drop to start before Sunday, and the prospect of serious snow remains iffy.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: The sight commonly mistaken for an orca

Thanks to Stewart L. for excellent photos of an offshore sight often mistaken for an orca – “sailing” sea lion(s). He photographed these earlier this week, “relaxing in style along the fence line just north of Don Armeni mid-morning. Very close to the shore because of the super high tide, which makes getting photos easier.”
SEATTLE, WA

