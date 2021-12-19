ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Omicron is changing Covid risk calculations

 5 days ago

"If you are vaccinated and especially if you are...

TheConversationAU

We calculated the impact of 'long COVID' as Australia opens up. Even without Omicron, we're worried

Over the past two years, we’ve learned COVID-19 survivors can develop a range of longer-term symptoms we now call “long COVID”. This includes people who did not have severe illness initially. Such longer-term symptoms can affect multiple systems in the body. This can result in ongoing, severe fatigue plus a wide range of other symptoms, including pain, as well as breathing, neurological, sleep and mental health problems. So far, Australia has had far fewer COVID-19 cases than many other nations. But as we re-open, this situation may change. So we will likely see more long COVID in the months and years ahead. ...
UpNorthLive.com

DHD#10 launches 'COVID-19 Calculator'

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- District Health Department #10 has launched an online “COVID-19 Calculator” that it says will help people figure out their final date of quarantine, isolation, or when you are considered fully vaccinated. “It can sometimes be confusing to figure out how long you need to...
Kokomo Perspective

Could Sharks Help Fight the Coronavirus of the Future?

TUESDAY, Dec. 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Far from terrorizing people as they did in "Jaws," sharks may offer humanity hope in fending off future coronavirus outbreaks, new research suggests. That's because their immune systems have unique antibody-like proteins called VNARs that can prevent the SARS-COV-2 virus that causes COVID-19...
David Leonhardt
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Multiple Studies Suggest Lower Risk Of Hospitalization With Omicron Variant Of COVID-19

People infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus may be at lower risk of severe illness and hospitalization compared to those infected with the Delta strain, early studies from the United Kingdom and South Africa suggest. Scientists warn, however, that the picture could change as more people become ill with the highly transmissible new variant, and that health systems could still be overwhelmed.
Medical News Today

How COVID-19 is changing research and healthcare

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused millions of people to be ill and led to millions of deaths worldwide. This public health emergency has affected everyone’s life and well-being. Through the suffering, however, there is one silver lining: The pandemic has also provided motivation for different disciplines to come together and put up a united front against this crisis.
Kokomo Perspective

School COVID Outbreaks Drop When Adults Wear Masks, Study Finds

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Of course kids make up the bulk of people at schools, but new evidence shows that requiring masks for adults working at schools greatly reduces the severity of COVID-19 outbreaks. In the study, the researchers found that children were most often the first...
Kokomo Perspective

Parents Underestimate How Much Time Teens Spent Online During Pandemic

THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Parents, think you have a good handle on how much time your teens are spending on social media?. Don't bet on it. New research suggests your best guesstimate is likely way off. Parents significantly underestimated their teens' social media use — especially girls'...
The Independent

Covid: Woman urges people to get jabbed after unvaccinated partner dies with virus

A mother-of-seven is urging people who are still unvaccinated against Covid to go out and get jabbed after her partner died with the virus.Tracey Lea, 45, said she “wouldn’t want anyone to go through the same tragedy” her family has, after her partner Martin Mulcahy died earlier this month with coronavirus having put off getting his jabs because “life” got in the way. Mulcahy, a 50-year-old security guard from Nuneaton, tested positive for Covid following his wife and children – aged between nine and 25 – catching the virus in late October. The family came out of isolation on 13...
Kokomo Perspective

Formaldehyde in the Workplace Tied to Later Brain Issues

THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Long-term workplace exposure to formaldehyde may prompt thinking and memory problems later in life, new research suggests. Formaldehyde is a gas used in making wood and chemical products and plastics. "We know that exposure to formaldehyde has been linked to certain cancers, and...
Kokomo Perspective

New inflation report shows fastest rise in decades

(The Center Square) – The U.S. is experiencing its highest inflation in four decades, newly released federal economic numbers show. The Bureau of Economic Analysis released new data Thursday showing that the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), a key marker of inflation, has hit the highest level in nearly 40 years.
Kokomo Perspective

Food networks eligible for $30 million

Wisconsin will invest $30 million in the state’s two largest hunger-relief organizations, according to a recent statement by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. The $30 million will be used to provide hunger relief to food-insecure Wisconsinites in every corner of the state, he said. Feeding Wisconsin and the Hunger Task...
Kokomo Perspective

Program Aims to Get Lifesaving Drugs to Kids With Cancer in Poorer Countries

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A new program to boost the supply of cancer medicines for children in low- and middle-income countries has been announced by the World Health Organization (WHO) and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The hospital is making a six-year, $200 million investment to launch...
