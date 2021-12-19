How Omicron is changing Covid risk calculations

A mother-of-seven is urging people who are still unvaccinated against Covid to go out and get jabbed after her partner died with the virus.Tracey Lea, 45, said she “wouldn’t want anyone to go through the same tragedy” her family has, after her partner Martin Mulcahy died earlier this month with coronavirus having put off getting his jabs because “life” got in the way. Mulcahy, a 50-year-old security guard from Nuneaton, tested positive for Covid following his wife and children – aged between nine and 25 – catching the virus in late October. The family came out of isolation on 13...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO