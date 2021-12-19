ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Rashford posts incredible throwback picture in Man Utd academy alongside Red Devils team-mate Scott McTominay

By Kealan Hughes
 5 days ago
MARCUS RASHFORD has posted a brilliant throwback picture showing his life as a Manchester United youngster.

The photo is at least ten years old with Rashford, 24, wearing United's kit from the 2010-11 campaign, placing his age at around 13 or 14-years-old.

Marcus shared the throwback photo on Twitter Credit: Twitter

Rashford captioned the Twitter post: "When it was all just a dream."

Remarkably, the team photo also includes another current Red Devil - Scott McTominay.

The midfielder is in front of Rashford to the left and down on one knee.

The pair came through the United academy together with McTominay joining the academy at the age of five in 2002.

Rashford joined in 2005, aged seven, and later became the youngest ever player to be selected for the Manchester United Schoolboy Scholars scheme when he was just 11-years-old.

And it was Rashford who first got his break in the first-team.

Former United manager Louis van Gaal called up the forward to the senior squad in 2016, with Rashford making a record-breaking start.

The England star scored on his debut in the Premier League, League Cup and Europa League, and notched in his first Manchester derby.

Rashford had to spend the early part of this season on the sidelines following shoulder surgery and he has just three goals in 12 appearances.

Meanwhile, Scott McTominay has been a regular under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick despite being a focal point of criticism from United fans.

