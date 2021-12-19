ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

How can you make your own bench and decking from home?

By Sun Reporter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SBNyG_0dR8tHWA00

DECKING looks great in almost any garden so here are some tips for laying it down and an easy guide to building benches too.

For your decking you must consider whether you want raised or ground level decking.

Decking makes a great addition to almost any garden

Raised decking is usually more costly but ground level decking is prone to flooding according to Real Homes.

BUILDING THE DECK'S FRAMEWORK

Decking looks best when it's laid perpendicular to the building line.

Calculate the number of boards you will need by dividing the width of your space by the width of your boards, plus 5 mm spacing per board. For example, if your decking boards are 150 mm wide, that means allow 155 mm for each board.

MARK THE FOOTINGS

The footings for the decking will need to be 1 m from the edge of the rear wall and 1 m from the edge of the decking area.

The footings should be 30 cm square and 50 cm deep.

Pressure treated softwood is a good material to use.

PLACE THE FIRST CORNER SUPPORT

Measure the exact depth of the decking edge from the rear wall and set a length of timber along the edge of the decking area. Now position the front left support in its footing hole and make sure it's level by using a spirit level.

FILL THE FOOTINGS WITH CONCERETE

As directed on product details, add water to the mixture and stir thoroughly.

The support should remain upright and in the same position.

Repeat this process on the opposite front corner of the decking.

SET THE REMAINING FRONT SUPPORTS

Set the remaining front supports along the front edge of the decking.

Add the concrete mix in the same way and position the remaining supports, starting with the back.

Make sure each row is straight and wait for the concrete to set before moving to the next step.

CUT THE HORIZONTAL JOISTS

Measure the distance from the rear wall to the front of the corner support and cut a length of timber to size.

Using the spirit level make sure the timber is horizontal.

Once horizontal and at the right height loosely attach to the corner supports with a wood screw or use a nail gun.

Repeat this on the other side.

TRIM THE JOISTS AND LAY WEED MEMBRANE

Trim the edges of the joists using a hand saw. The joists should be positioned on the inside of the corner.

Now add the final joist across the front of the deck.

Lay weed membrane across the entire decking space to stop plants growing through.

ADD THE UPPER JOISTS

Measure the distance across the decking area from the inside edge of the surrounding frame and cut your timber to size.

Now lay these across the framework, attaching to the upright supports.

COMPLETE THE DECKING FRAME

Mark the outer frame where remaining joists will sit. Then cut your timbers to size and lay across the decking area, securing with wood screws.

Trim any excess with a handsaw and you should now have a solid flat frame on which you can install your decking.

FIX YOUR FIRST DECKING BOARD

Slide a decking board into position against the starter clip and use it as a guide for the rest of the clips.

Measure your first board and move it into position with the starter clips.

Allow for a 2 mm expansion gap between boards.

FIX THE BOARD INTO POSITION

Slide the next board into position.

FINISH LAYING THE DECKING BOARDS

Measure and cut the remaining decking boards and slide each board into position.

Repeat the process across the whole deck area.

CLEAN THE DECKING

Clean the decking with a broom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KhwIt_0dR8tHWA00
Here is a guide to building your own bench too

Here are Grillo Designs simple tips for building a bench too...

HOW TO BUILD A BENCH

Get some 2" x 4" planks and cut them to a standard size.

Sand down the planks and connect the wooden planks using two heavy strap ties at each end.

Secure the strap ties with several screws.

Now stain the wood and add the hairpin metal legs. You can buy these on Amazon.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
CELEBRITIES
Apartment Therapy

I Get More Comments on This Bathroom Hand Towel Than Anything Else in My Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’m a big picture person. Also, quite literally, I have a lot of big pictures in my home. When it comes to decor, I love statement pieces that make people stop, stare, and offer opinions. As it turns out, it’s the little things that can end up making the biggest impression on guests, and even my housemate and I as we simply move about our living space. The reviews are in and, much to the chagrin of my ego as a wannabe interior decorator, the most impressive thing in my home is my Kassatex Assisi Textured Hand Towel.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Decking#Real Homes#Concerete
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

17 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas You Can Easily Recreate

If cabinets are the star of a kitchen, hardware is the unsung hero. Think about how many times a day you yank open the silverware drawer, or how often you pull the knob to your coffee mug cabinet. Those little drawer pulls and cabinet knobs do a lot of heavy lifting—both practically and aesthetically.
HOME & GARDEN
Inhabitat.com

Put this tiny home Cabin One anywhere

Cabin Spacey’s Cabin One is a prefab micro-apartment you can put anywhere — on an apartment building roof or in the mountains. It comes pre-wired for lighting with heated floors and towel racks, a skylight and a membrane roof. All you need is a place to put it.
HOME & GARDEN
dwell.com

This Tiny Home’s Furniture Folds Into a Wall to Save Space

Casey Bryant, Jonathon Donnelly, and Jennifer McMaster of the Sydney architecture firm Trias recently unveiled a 215-square-foot prefab that’s packed with space-saving solutions. Built-in cabinetry, shelves, and drawers wrap the interior, and the home’s bed and dining table fold into the living room wall to free up floor space when they’re not in use.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
Telegraph

How to save thousands on your home renovation and give your living space an update

If you’re about to start on a renovation or an extension, you’ll probably have noticed that the cost of building materials has shot up across 2021. The situation has been caused by shortages due to the closure of factories and mills during both 2020 and 2021 – as well as a surge in demand as a result of the home-improvement boom of the past 18 months, the impact of Brexit on imports, and the lack of HGV drivers.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Thrillist

Now You Can Make Your Own Red Lobster Seafood Platter at Home

Tis’ the season to get creative with your appetizers, and for the truly adventurous, that can mean your very own spectacular seafood spread, supplied by Red Lobster. At redlobster.com, you can select from various party platters, from the Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp Platter to the Bar Harbor Lobster Bake. You can also add extras to all of the options, like Garlic Shrimp Skewers, Bacon-Wrapped Sea Scallops, Snow Crab Legs, and obviously, Cheddar Bay Biscuits.
RECIPES
SPY

Everything You Need to Properly Clean Your Oven (Both Inside and Out)

Can you remember the last time you cleaned your oven? We’re not just talking about a little dusting; we mean really cleaned the thing. You know, using heaping amounts of elbow grease (whatever that is) and an absurd amount of the first cleaning solution you can find. If you’re like most people, your oven is in dire need of a little TLC, and for good reason — food stains, grease and crumbs can consolidate over time to build up a layer of nasty gunk that affects not only the food you’re making but also the efficiency of your oven. According to...
HOME & GARDEN
Telegraph

How you can make a difference to the planet – starting with your garden

From planting a mistletoe tree to building an eco mud loo and composting your own waste, we can make the world a better place – starting in the garden. A perfect small pine tree, such as Pinus nigra, is the ideal Christmas tree to grow on year after year. Plant it up in a root control bag once it has performed inside and you can pop it back in the ground knowing its roots won’t get too much of a hold and so you can lift it again next year. It won’t need so much watering as if above ground in a pot – and you can shape it to perfection over the years (gardenselect.co.uk/pages/root-control-rootex).
GARDENING
baltimoremagazine.com

What You Need to Create Your Own At-Home Spa

By adding just a few tools and treatments from local shops to your beauty routine, you can achieve those luxury spa results on your own. Sure, spending the day at the spa can be a heavenly retreat, but rejuvenation doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank or even leaving your home. After all, why can’t every day be a spa day? By adding just a few tools and treatments to your beauty routine, you can achieve those luxury spa results on your own.
SKIN CARE
Elle

How can you subtly infuse purple into your make-up looks?

If a bold statement smokey eye isn't your game, there are more understated ways to wear the royal shade. 'Give your eyes a smudge of purple along the lash line,' suggests Soleimani. 'Bobbi Brown's Cream Shadow Stick in Dusty Mauve or Violet Plum is a classic and gorgeous way to play with purple. They are super wearable and easy to blend.'
MAKEUP
mywomenmagazine.com

Is Your Home Office Making You Look Unprofessional?

Having an unprofessional-looking home office can take the focus off your work and put it on your lack of organization or lack of effort. So, if you’re not satisfied with the current state of your workspace, don’t fret because you can do something about it. With these simple...
INTERIOR DESIGN
architectureartdesigns.com

6 Things You Need If You Want To Make Your Own Furniture

DIY projects, such as furniture-making, can be enjoyable and rewarding, but there are also a lot of pitfalls that can make your project harder than it needs to be. Having the right tools of trade can make all the difference. Here are some of the most important things you need to get started on your furniture-making journey:
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

8 Easy Ways to Deck Out Your Home for the Holidays With What You Have On Hand, If You’re a Procrastinator

You know the feeling: All year long, the holiday season seems far, far away… and then all of sudden it’s here full force. The month of December brings with it a slew of neighborhood parties, gift exchanges, and other festivities, not to mention so much cookie baking. You meant to get a head start on decking the halls, but you’re only human, after all! Luckily, there are plenty of ways to make your home feel merry and bright, even if you’ve procrastinated and don’t have time to hit the stores. We turned to eight home experts who shared a variety of simple yet festive solutions that will make your space shine, even at the last minute.
HOME & GARDEN
NBC26

You can control this Wauwatosa Christmas light display from your home

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — One Wauwatosa man's interactive front yard Christmas display has been played with by thousands of people from around the world. Mike Walczak created MKE Lights. It's a relatively average Christmas display in front of his house, but what isn't ordinary is what people can do with it. Anyone with an internet connection can turn the lights on and off one display at a time. Plus, there are two cameras live-streaming his front yard, so you can see the displays turn on and off in real-time.
WAUWATOSA, WI
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
282K+
Followers
2K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy