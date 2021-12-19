ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus: NBA postpones 5 games over next 3 days

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
5 games postponed: The NBA postponed three games on Sunday, bringing the total to five games in three days. Nine teams are involved in the postponement. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The NBA postponed five games -- three on Sunday and two over the next two days == as several teams were having COVID-19 issues.

The NBA postponed the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks, ESPN reported. Five members of the Cavaliers tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, according to the sports network.

The league also postponed the Denver Nuggets’ game agains the Brooklyn Nets, and the New Orleans Pelicans’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers because of COVID-19 issues involving the teams.

Also called off were Orlando’s game at Toronto on Monday and Washington’s game at Brooklyn on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

Among the five players on the Cavaliers who went on the COVID-19 list was center Jarrett Allen, who is averaging 16.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. The others were forwards Lamar Stevens and Dylan Windler and guards Denzel Valentine and RJ Nembhard, who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the AP.

The Hawks had already lost All-Star guard Trae Young for Sunday’s game after he tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the league protocols, ESPN reported.

Brooklyn alone has 10 players -- plus some staff members -- in the protocols, the AP reported. Brooklyn’s list of players in protocols includes Kevin Durant and James Harden.

“It is what it is. Just trying to stay safe as possible and that’s all you can do,” Lakers guard Russell Westbrook said.

NBA
