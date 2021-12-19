ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Saturday Night Live' ditches audience, musical performances amid omicron fears

By Joe Hernandez
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6Jj6_0dR8strt00
Paul Rudd attends the premiere of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" at AMC Lincoln Square 13 Nov. 15, 2021, in New York. Rudd hosted SNL for the fifth time on Saturday, but the show was filmed without a live audience. Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Showing the omicron variant was no joke, Saturday Night Live taped its latest show over the weekend without a live audience, as COVID-19 cases were rising again across the U.S. and experts were warning of another surge of infections.

NBC's live sketch comedy show also had a limited cast and crew for the pared-down broadcast, which featured host Paul Rudd in person.

"I'm extremely disappointed," Rudd said with a smile during the opening monologue. Fellow actors Tom Hanks, Tina Fey and Kenan Thompson were on hand to induct him into the "Five Timers Club" of people who've hosted SNL at least five times.

But the show, as originally planned, did not go on.

The highly transmissible omicron variant has once again upended life in the U.S., as officials warn of a coming spike of infections and people race to get booster shots and coronavirus tests during the winter holiday season.

Although there's still a lot about omicron we don't know, experts say the most dire scenario could produce 500,000 infections per day, overwhelm the healthcare system and lead to a high number of deaths. Rosier projections would still see new infections soar, but hospitalizations and deaths would rise less dramatically.

SNL tweeted that it was following government safety guidelines and a testing protocol, and said it would reach out to people who had won tickets to the show.

The broadcast featured new sketches taped earlier in the week, as well as others from previous episodes.

Also cancelled were the scheduled live performances by musical guest Charli XCX, who tweeted that she was "devastated and heartbroken" to be unable to play.

During the locked-down early months of the pandemic, SNL had its cast members and guests record themselves. But like many TV and film productions, the show had returned to in-person broadcasts before the arrival of the omicron variant.

Comments / 13

BIDEN’s WPE #46
4d ago

How about cancelling the show altogether it isn’t funny anymore!! Hasn’t been for years!

Reply
9
James Cinatl
5d ago

they should invite Trump on to play Alec Baldwin killing a crew member.

Reply(1)
9
Eric Good
4d ago

Save your Money. Don't come back. Plenty of Reruns when it use to funny. YouTube!

Reply
5
Related
TVLine

Kate McKinnon Returning to SNL This Weekend Following 7-Episode Hiatus

Kate McKinnon‘s Saturday Night Live hiatus comes to an end this weekend, when seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish serves as host and musical guest. Wenowdis thanks to a new promo released by NBC, which sees McKinnon prod Eilish about her upcoming 20th birthday and a mischievous Norwegian Christmas gnome that sneaks into her apartment late at night. (It’s a whole thing.) McKinnon last appeared on SNL during the Season 46 finale, when she and longtime castmates Cecily Strong and Pete Davidson first fueled speculation that they were moving on from the late-night sketch series. But over the summer, our sister site Variety...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Kate McKinnon Hilariously Flashes Billie Eilish During Her 1st ‘SNL’ Episode Back — Watch

She’s back! After a hiatus to film the Peacock drama ‘Tiger King’, Kate McKinnon made her long awaited return to ‘SNL.’. Kate McKinnon has been missed on season 47 of Saturday Night Live! The 37-year-old comedian finally made her debut mid-way through, popping in on the Billie Eilish hosted episode which aired on Saturday, Dec. 11. The pair did several sketches together, including one where an elderly Kate, playing a neighbor to teenage Billie, flashed her through a window.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Tom Hanks
BGR.com

This new Netflix stand-up comedy special has viewers falling out of their chairs laughing

Comedian and actress Nicole Byer is having something of a moment. In addition to starring and guest-starring in a ton of high-profile projects, ranging from Girl Code to 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and the Netflix reality series Nailed It!, she also co-stars in the new NBC sitcom Grand Crew that premieres in just a few days (December 14). Besides all that, she also hosts multiple podcasts. And she’s also just released her debut standup comedy special on Netflix, titled Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo).
TV & VIDEOS
InsideHook

Last Night’s “SNL” Basically Parodied All of TikTok

Can you parody viral videos in a way that might also go viral? That’s an question Saturday Night Live has tried to answer in the affirmative. Last season, Daniel Kaluuya and Kyle Mooney starred in a sketch parodying apology videos that involved everything from mouse bones to projectile televisions. In last night’s episode, a new sketch took that same basic structure — a series of videos viewed online — and heightened it further.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Live Performances#Nbc
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tina Fey Reportedly Replacing Weekend Update's Colin Jost Due to COVID Outbreak

It looks like Tina Fey is returning to 30 Rock. Saturday, the official Twitter account announced a change in plans for the December 18th episode. At the time, the show announced no live audience would be allowed at the table as a precautionary measure due to rising numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, new reports suggest there's been a COVID outbreak amongst the cast and crew to the live sketch comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Vulture

Lorne Michaels Says SNL Season 50 Might Be a ‘Good Time to Leave’

Lorne Michaels, godfather and executive producer of Saturday Night Live, might retire in three years, maybe, but then again maybe not. “I think I’m committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years,” he told Gayle King on CBS Mornings. “I’d like to see that through, and I have a feeling that’d be a really good time to leave.” Michaels added that he will “do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well.” King asked who Michaels thought might be his successor, but he said the moment’s “three years away” and didn’t give her even a smidgen of a hint. This isn’t the first time he’s suggested that the 50th season of SNL might be his point of retirement. He told Today on NBC last fall, “I really deserve to wander off” after season 50. His words, not ours.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Saturday Night Live’ Fans Disappointed After Show Uses Old Taped Sketches

Following the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, fans revealed how disappointed they were after the show had to use old taped sketches and not have a live audience. According to USA Today, the fans were not the only ones who were not happy with the situation. Paul Rudd, who took the stage as Saturday Night Live’s host for the fifth time, declared he was extremely disappointed as well. But luckily, Tom Hanks and Tiny Fey helped him out.
TV & VIDEOS
The Atlantic

When Saturday Night Live Tried to Keep the Lights On

Saturday Night Live’s final episode before Christmas is usually a festive affair, and this year’s was supposed to be even more triumphant than usual. As the last show of 2021, it would’ve marked the end of a full year of uninterrupted programming, after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 led to canceled episodes and remote sketches. The actor Paul Rudd was set to be inducted into the Five-Timers Club, the league of celebrities who have hosted the show at least five times. A-list stars, per tradition, would have stopped by Studio 8H to welcome him.
TV & VIDEOS
Vogue Magazine

The 7 Best Saturday Night Live Moments of 2021

It’s been an unexpectedly great year for Saturday Night Live, the late-night variety show that, well...occasionally falters just when you need it to hit one out of the park. Over the past few years, an increasingly diverse cast has breathed new life into the show, and all that energy found its focus in Season 47—amid a pandemic, no less!
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

SNL cancels live audience and plans to air with ‘limited cast and crew’ over Omicron concerns

With record-setting cases of Covid-19 in New York, NBC’s long-running sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live abruptly announced it will air without a live audience and with only “limited” cast and crew members for its taping on 18 December.“Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited cast and crew,” SNL announced on its Twitter account on Saturday, hours before taping.“The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘SNL’: Head Writer Anna Drezen Leaving NBC Show To Focus On Freeform’s ‘Praise Petey’

Saturday Night Live head writer Anna Drezen is leaving the long-running NBC late-night comedy series. Drezen revealed that she was exiting the show just over a year after she was named one of the show’s head writers in September 2020. She said this week that she was leaving the show to focus on the Freeform animated comedy Praise Petey, starring Annie Murphy, John Cho and Christine Baranski, which scored a series order earlier this month. Drezen, who has also written on Peacock comedy series Girls5Eva, was initially hired as a staff writer on the show’s 42nd season in 2016, was promoted to supervising...
TV & VIDEOS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy