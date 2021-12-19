SNL Cancels Studio Audience, Reruns Skits Due To COVID

The New York Post reports that Saturday Night Live nearly canceled tonight's episode after four cast members tested positive, including Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman and Aristotle Athari -- and "three others" have called out because they are now “fearful” about coming to NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Center. "Although some set sources claimed executive producer Lorne Michaels, 77, had tested positive, others have denounced that as 'NOT' true — and confirmed that he’s actually on set overseeing tonight’s show right now," the New York Post reports. SNL tweeted that it is proceeding with tonight's final episode of 2021, hosted by Paul Rudd with musical guest Charli XXCX, eight hours before airtime. "Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of Saturday Night Live and the show will have limited cast and crew," tweeted SNL's Twitter account. "The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol." UPDATE: Charli XCX announces her performance has been canceled due to the limited crew.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO