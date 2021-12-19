Restaurants in Manayunk provide meals to those in need this holiday season

A number of restaurants in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood prepared meals for those in need on Sunday.

"Made them all up with a lot of love, and I hope people enjoy," said Winnie Clowry, the owner of Winnie's Manayunk. "If you don't buy into the community, you won't be a success -- that's my theory," said Clowry.

Winnie's prepared around 150 meals to deliver to its neighbors. Around 800 meals were expected to be delivered Sunday.

Restaurant owners said it feels great to give back to the community.

"So food is very important to have, so I try to do the best I can," said Atha Nasioskonidaris, the owner of Zesty's.

The food is brought back to North Light Community Center in Manayunk where the meals are sorted and hand-delivered to a neighbor in need.

Terri Bateman said she has been volunteering since the start of the meal giveaway 25 years ago.

She said since the pandemic began, she has noticed the generosity of these restaurants giving back during a time when their industry has taken a hit.

"That is the biggest surprise because our restaurants in Manayunk, East Falls, Roxborough area have all been hurting, but they always step up and give to the people in the area because they know they need it," said Bateman.

North Light Community Center has seen more people in need of food since the pandemic started.

"The holidays are a happy time for a lot of people, but for so many, they're really not. So we try to make sure that we can give them just a little bit of excitement and make sure that they have food on the table," said Annie Schuster with North Light Community Center.