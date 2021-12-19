ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Restaurants in Manayunk provide meals to those in need this holiday season

By Katie Katro
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gt2cJ_0dR8rc4Z00

A number of restaurants in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood prepared meals for those in need on Sunday.

"Made them all up with a lot of love, and I hope people enjoy," said Winnie Clowry, the owner of Winnie's Manayunk. "If you don't buy into the community, you won't be a success -- that's my theory," said Clowry.

Winnie's prepared around 150 meals to deliver to its neighbors. Around 800 meals were expected to be delivered Sunday.

Restaurant owners said it feels great to give back to the community.

"So food is very important to have, so I try to do the best I can," said Atha Nasioskonidaris, the owner of Zesty's.

The food is brought back to North Light Community Center in Manayunk where the meals are sorted and hand-delivered to a neighbor in need.

Terri Bateman said she has been volunteering since the start of the meal giveaway 25 years ago.

She said since the pandemic began, she has noticed the generosity of these restaurants giving back during a time when their industry has taken a hit.

"That is the biggest surprise because our restaurants in Manayunk, East Falls, Roxborough area have all been hurting, but they always step up and give to the people in the area because they know they need it," said Bateman.

North Light Community Center has seen more people in need of food since the pandemic started.

"The holidays are a happy time for a lot of people, but for so many, they're really not. So we try to make sure that we can give them just a little bit of excitement and make sure that they have food on the table," said Annie Schuster with North Light Community Center.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Manayunk, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
68K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy