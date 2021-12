The ML/WR Lady Rebels took on the Cook County Vikings in a boy/girl double header on Friday, Dec 17 after having the game against Aitkin cancelled. On the girls side of the night, the Rebels came out victorious but it was an up hill battle from early on in the game. Alivia Mallory started out the Rebel scoring with an easy two point jumper off of a missed Lilly Petty drive. Natalie Mikrot was able to convert on the Rebel end off of a missed Viking possession making the score 4-0 early on in the game. It was looking like.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO