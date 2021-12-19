ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Sen. Johnny Isakson dies at 76

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Isakson, 76, died Sunday morning, according to...

Former Georgia Republican Senator Johnny Isakson dies at 76 after retiring from Congress in 2019 due to health issues after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

Former Georgia Republican Senator Johnny Isakson died Sunday at 76 in his Atlanta home after retiring from Congress in 2019 with Parkison's disease. 'It is with deep sorrow that The Isakson Initiative shares that former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson passed away overnight on December 19, 2021, at age 76,' a tweet shared from Isakson's official Twitter announced Sunday.
Johnny Isakson
