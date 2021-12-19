ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio reports single-day increase of 7,639 new COVID-19 cases

By Avery Williams
cleveland19.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health said 1,847,140 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic....

WWG1WGA
5d ago

You darn well how they get their numbers. Fake PCR tests. They are asymptotic cases. Most don’t even have a symptom. They are labeling everything COVID deaths, in the hospital. These hospitals are paid thousands of dollars if the ruling on the death notice is a COVID death. The hospital is also given a 20% bonus, from Medicaid, if the patient dies on a respirator using remdesivir. I just recently attended a funeral of a friend who passed away from a heart attack. It was ruled on the death notice as a heart attack. Come to find out the family was shocked when they viewed the ruling for the death, on the death certificate was changed to death caused by Covid-19. Come to find out, the wife was coerced to change the ruling, in exchange for full payment for the funeral arrangements. That’s pretty good because the hospital probably made a couple of hundred thousand, and paying out $7-8 thousand for funeral expenses, that’s a nice profit. That’s how they do it folks.

