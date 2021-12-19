ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Distressed’ woman seen ‘being forced’ into car in West London as police to ask witnesses to come forward with dashcam

By Emma James
The US Sun
 5 days ago
DETECTIVES are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a ‘distressed’ woman was 'abducted' in broad daylight. .

A woman was reportedly forced into the vehicle against her will at around midday on Saturday December 18, in Hayes, West London.

Officers are appealing for motorists with dashcam footage of the van Credit: Metropolitan Police
A woman in her 20s was reportedly put in the van against her will Credit: Metropolitan Police

The driver of the vehicle, spotted on Cranford Lane, has been described by cops as a white male with a slim build, in his 20s and has short brown hair.

He was reportedly wearing a black jumper, black trousers and black shoes.

The distressed woman is believed to be in her 20s, and is white, has a slim build and has medium light red hair.

She was wearing a black leather jacket, black trousers and white slippers.

The vehicle she was reportedly put into is a white flat back transit van which has an open cage at the rear.

Detective Sergeant Luke Taylor, from the Met’s West Area Command, said “We are concerned for the welfare of this woman, and are gathering information to understand the context of the incident and locate the vehicle and people in question.

“I am requesting that anyone who saw the incident, has any information on the van or the driver, or anyone who lives in the area and may have dashcam or ring doorbell footage to contact police.

“I am sure that news of this incident will be distressing to the local community, and would like to reassure them that police are working at speed to ensure that the circumstances of the incident are fully understood, and the woman is located safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting CAD 2780/18Dec2021.

You can also report information completely anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Officers have launched an investigation into the 'abduction' Credit: Metropolitan Police

