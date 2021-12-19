ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Kinzinger says it's 'possible' some of his GOP colleagues were responsible for Capitol riot after Stop the Steal organizer reveals he had contact with Republican lawmakers in the lead-up to January 6

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

House January 6 Committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois is not ruling out the possibility that members of his own Republican Caucus were responsible for the Capitol riot in a stunning admission on Sunday morning.

His interview comes less than two days after it surfaced that several GOP lawmakers had contact with Ali Alexander, founder of the Stop the Steal movement, in the lead-up to January 6.

Alexander sued the Democrat-led panel on Friday in a bid to try and stop Verizon from handing over his phone records to the committee.

A late Friday evening court filing by Alexander's lawyers revealed that the longtime Trump supporter had communicated with Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Paul Gosar of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama or their offices before former President Donald Trump took the stage at his Stop the Steal rally in front of the White House just before the insurrection.

That includes 'a few phone conversations' with Gosar himself, according to the filing obtained by Politico.

On Sunday Kinzinger was asked about text messages and other communications to or from GOP lawmakers on January 6 and whether he thought they bared 'direct responsibility' for the Capitol attack.

'It's possible,' Kinzinger answered. 'I'm not ready to kind of go to that point yet because I want to let the facts dictate it, but I will tell you, yes, there are more texts out there that we haven't released.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tAbqr_0dR8qWgs00
Kinzinger said that action against lawmakers in Congress and even Donald Trump is on the table for the committee investigating the Capitol attack

'We're gonna pursue doggedly everything to the ends of the Earth and that includes, we don't like necessarily having to go there, but that includes if members of Congress had any involvement.'

Kinzinger is one of two Republicans serving on the Capitol riot committee, along with Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

Despite the committee rarely naming names of their fellow lawmakers in damning texts obtained from ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Republicans are already on the offensive.

In September reports emerged that Biggs was spearheading an effort to oust Cheney and Kinzinger from the Republican Party over their partnership with Democrats.

Rally organizer Alexander told the bipartisan committee on December 9 that he 'spoke to Rep. Biggs in person and never by phone, to the best of his recollection.'

He also said he had 'no verbal phone conversations' that he recalls with either Biggs or Brooks, though he admitted to communicating with the Alabama lawmaker over a 'Dear Colleagues' letter Brooks sent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKWzw_0dR8qWgs00
Less than 48 hours earlier, Stop the Steal founder Ali Alexander sued the committee to stop them from accessing his communications from Verizon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTjNm_0dR8qWgs00
Hundreds of people have been charged for storming the Capitol on January 6

In a since-deleted video from January Alexander name-checked both of them along with Gosar as having a direct part in helping him organize the White House rally before the riot.

'We four schemed up of putting maximum pressure on Congress while they were voting,' Alexander had said.

Biggs and Brooks have both denied meeting Alexander. Gosar appeared with him publicly multiple times but hasn't discussed their relationship in detail.

Brooks released a statement to Politico last night with a text he allegedly received from Alexander and said he had 'no recollection' of ever meeting or speaking with Alexander.

'Congressman, this is Ali Alexander. I am the founder of Stop the Steal, the protests happening in all 50 states,' the text reads.

'We met years ago back in 2010, during the tea party when you were first elected. I texted the wrong number. I had intended to invite you to our giant Saturday prayer rally in DC, this past weekend. Also Gen. Flynn should be giving you a ring. We stand ready to help. Jan. 6th is a big moment for our republic.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lGPcT_0dR8qWgs00
Two of the lawmakers Alexander claims to have had contact with are Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43hMPo_0dR8qWgs00

Brooks said in the statement: 'Outside of this possible text message with someone who claimed to be "Ali Alexander," Congressman Brooks has no recollection of any other communications involving Congressman Brooks and someone claiming to be "Ali Alexander," and, after a search involving cell phone records and emails, Congressman Brooks has found no communications that purport to involve Congressman Brooks and anyone claiming to be "Ali Alexander."'

No current members of Congress have been subpoenaed by the committee, though the House of Representatives recently voted to recommend Meadows - who served in the House before becoming Trump's chief of staff - for criminal contempt charges over abruptly ending his cooperation.

But that's not off the table for lawmakers, Kinzinger said, adding that even Trump could be a target if need be.

'Nobody should be above the law, but we also recognize we can get the information without him at this point, and, obviously, when you subpoena the former president, that comes with a whole kind of, you know, circus environment,' he said. 'But if we need him, we'll do it.'

