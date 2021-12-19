Gregory’s Web for December 19, 2021

Unfortunately, a season of good cheer does not alter the character of people in a permanent way.

Those who see public service as just that … a “service to the public” will always be dedicated to putting the people first.

Those who figure they’re superior to others and just need to run things as they wish will continue with those policies as well. This type will make it clear, in interaction with others, that everyone should be glad he or she decided to “serve the public.”

It could be that the public has no right to know how magisterial districts were redrawn in their counties.

Maybe Doug McKenzie of Summerville just happens to be the Mapping Genius of All Time. Perhaps the wisdom of Cabell County Clerk Phyllis Smith outweighs anything the public or county commissioners could come up with.

Perhaps McKenzie’s. methods and decisions are beyond question.

Kanawha County Commissioners evidently didn’t see it that way. They sent his mapping back for revision this year. Commission President Kent Carper grilled McKenzie at a public meeting about his methods and motives. No danger of Cabell doing that.

McKenzie was adamant that he did the work himself.

McKenzie clearly believes he is beyond being questioned about his work.

Aside from saying that Smith and McKenzie “could” answer the citizens’ questions if they wished, no answers were forthcoming from Cabell President Morgan or anyone else.

Days before the meeting, twice when I called McKenzie to ask about redistricting, he hung up on me. I bring that reaction in some people even when I say, “hello” so it doesn’t necessarily mean McKenzie is the tyrant he appears to be.

On the first call, he yelled that he didn’t want to.hear about accountability for public funds before hollering, “shut up” and slamming the phone.

Maybe Clerk Smith is beyond being questioned about her job performance as well. That’s not my.concept of good government.

Because the limit for hiring an outside contractor such as McKenzie without bids is apparently $15,000, the Cabell County Administrator seems to think that negates any need to check the credentials of the contractor chosen. Beth Thompson said as much at the Commission meeting.

So concerns raised by citizen activists King and Maynard regarding McKenzie’s track record were swept under the rug. Actually they were ignored.

After all, according to Thompson’s logic, the man was being paid “less than $15,000” and by dropping such a paltry sum, the County apparently had no right to expect a contractor with a solid background or work history to apply.

The decisions made by this low-paid contractor only affects every Cabell County voter and candidate for the next ten years. Who could expect a background check? Who would expect credentials to be examined?

And before some “Concerned Friends of the Courthouse” point out that I and other critics do not have perfect backgrounds either, let me hasten to say that we’re not being paid from taxpayer funds while refusing to answer to the public.

When Hite King and Maynard raised their dozen questions at the Commission meeting last week and silence carried the day, President Morgan simply pointed out that either McKenzie or Smith could answer the inquiries if he or she wanted but neither said a word.

Since the meeting, Smith has apparently admitted she hired McKenzie. No word on how much background checking she did, but she may have given the mapper the instructions to go from five magisterial districts to three. Who else would have?

If Smith did that without any input from the three commissioners, as they seem to be saying, it surely did not satisfy the spirit of the law even if it did comply with the letter.

* * * * * *

As I noted, the magisterial district realignment has the potential of influencing elections for the next ten years.

Assuming Smith ordered McKenzie to cut the districts from five to three, I wonder if either of them considered the ramifications to the Board of Education, Parks Board and others as the design was being done?

Or were they only concerned about mapping Republican Delegate John Mandt Jr. out from running for Morgan’s seat on the Commission in 2022?

State law governs the number of County Commissioners, Board of Education members and Greater Huntington Parks Commission members who can come from any magisterial district. It seems that MIGHT be important sometime.

* * * * * *

Meanwhile, Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick acknowledged that she, too, hired McKenzie to do that county’s redistricting map. If there was County Commission involvement in the selection, it’s not apparent.

Questioning McKenzie by Carper surely confirmed that he didn’t know where McKenzie came from.

* * * * * *

Several potential candidates in Cabell are said to be considering filing law suits to overturn the Cabell redistricting.

Lawsuits are always cheaper to talk about than getting a lawyer and actually starting the process.

So we’ll see.

I’d like to see some officials deposed in the case

* * * * * *

Meanwhile, in Greenbrier and surrounding counties, the 42nd Delegate District Republican Executive Committee has met and forwarded three names to Governor Justice as potential replacements for Delegate Barry Bruce, who resigned for health reasons.

According to Greenbrier Chair Ben Anderson, those forwarded are Greenbrier County Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Management Agency Director Mike Honaker, retired educator Jeff Davis, and Heather Bennett, who is a Registered Nurse.

This Governor has been extremely fast in naming legislative replacements. I’m sure Greenbrier will have a new delegate by January when the legislature convenes.

* * * * * *

The guessing is that Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, also of Greenbrier, is in for an extremely tough re-election campaign.

His new Tenth District includes Greenbrier, Nicholas, Summers and Monroe counties along with most of Fayette.

The word was that Baldwin gave long consideration to stepping down but finally decided to run. There’s a possibility that another GOP landslide could occur in 2022.

Baldwin is likely afraid of getting caught in it.

Viewed as a moderate, I have found Baldwin to be open and transparent, which is a key qualification I look for in public officials.

Baldwin is Pastor at Ronceverte Presbyterian Church.

“Because politics is far too toxic…Because we need to unite…Because the good fight is worth fighting…I am running for a second term to represent my community,” Baldwin said on Twitter Nov. 30 after making a formal announcement earlier that day.

His public service also includes serving as a member of the county Board of Education.

* * * * * *

There’s no evidence Baldwin only offers to pray for those who donate to his campaign like Raleigh Senator/Preacher Rollan Roberts.

* * * * * *

Some in state GOP leadership continue to pedal the fallacy that their bylaws supercede state law.

While it is true that the state Supreme Court tends to steer clear of internal paprty matters, there is no way they will rule the bylaws of an executive committee trump state law.

One legally inept state GOP official explained to me that the executive committees are “private corporations,” not subject to state law. I’ve heard that before.

It isn’t true.

One official thinks I’ve been “misled” on the subject. It’s as though we who support the Constitution just found out that patrioticn a Republicans would like to ignore it.

They want to ignore the law sure enough, but their history goes back less than a decade — not centuries as they insist. That’s when these amendments were made.

I can assure the party stalwarts that Republicans in the 1960s, led by iconic Governor Arch Moore, did not think party affairs should be hidden from the general population.

It’s likely not worth arguing with those on power trips about internal politics. They can probably have their little toys to play with and feel like Superman. It still isn’t right.

When one points out to state Republican leadership that state law does not support some whimsical requirement they’ve added to candidate qualifications, the leader just says, “oh It’s in the bylaws.”

That won’t always work.

I have a feeling it won’t work in 2022 when the party faithful meet to elect new leaders.

* * * * * *

Who would have thought magisterial districts could become such a divisive issue?

* * * * *

Think about it, though. We have a major political party that asks for public support every election.

Now, these fine folks want your support at the 2022 election but they’re unwilling to let you know their ideas, positions or intentions with regard to YOUR government.

Does this make ANY sense? Private corporation, maintains secrecy, but wants your public support and vote at the ballot box?

I don’t think so.

Ron Gregory is a regular political columnist and reporter for lootpress.com. Contact him at 304-533-5185; ronjgregory@gmail.com; or P.O. Box 20297, Charleston, WV 25362. Anonymity is guaranteed.