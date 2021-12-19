ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Anata Resident Arrested After Terror Attack Near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem

By Hana Levi Julian
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Arab terror suspect was arrested Sunday night by Israel Police in connection with an attempted stabbing attack near the Damascus Gate entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem. The suspect, an Arab man in his 20s, tried to stab two young Breslov Hasidim on Sunday in a parking lot, according...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Copt Oak: More arrests after woman looking for dog attacked

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and two more people have been detained after a woman was attacked while looking for a dog. Leicestershire Police said two men and a woman went to Copt Oak Road in Copt Oak on Wednesday after being told a stolen car belonging to one of the men had been found.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerusalem#Shooting#Terror Attacks#Damascus Gate#Arab#Israeli#Kan News#Jews#Idf#Yeshiva#Jewish#Palestinian Authority
BBC

Israeli PM vows to catch W Bank ambush killers

A search is under way for suspected Palestinian gunmen over a deadly attack on a car carrying Israelis in the occupied West Bank. A 25-year-old passenger, Yehuda Dimentman, was killed and two other occupants were wounded in the shooting near a Jewish settlement in the north. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Israel Captures Terrorist Squad that Murdered Yehuda Dimentman

Yamam, the Police elite National Counter Terror Unit, and the Shin Bet on Sunday arrested the terrorists who carried out the shooting attack near the Homesh in Samaria last Thursday that killed Yehuda Dimentman, 25. The four terrorists were picked up in the village of Silat al-Harithiya in the Jenin area on suspicion that two of them carried out the shooting and two assisted the operation which involved opening fire from an ambush on a civilian car with yeshiva students.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Father admits dog attack death charge over killing of 12-day-old baby

A father whose 12-day-old baby was killed by the family pet has admitted to being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.Elon Jase Ellis-Joynes was mauled to death by the Chow Chow cross at his home in Doncaster in September 2020.Dad Stephen Joynes, 36, admitted the offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.Mother Abigail Ellis, 28, has denied the same charge and will appear at court again on 11 February when prosecutors will make a further decision on the case. A trial is provisionally set for July.The couple were both released on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Suicide bomber shot dead as Taliban fighters gather for passports

A would-be suicide bomber was shot dead Thursday outside Kabul's main passport office, police said, as hundreds of Taliban fighters lined up for travel documents on a day reserved exclusively for their applications. Around 200 Taliban fighters had gathered at the passport office from dawn after authorities announced that Thursdays would be set aside exclusively for them to apply for passports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hidden camera shows man stab fox with pitchfork in ‘torture’ attack

Hidden camera video reveals a man repeatedly stabbing a fox with a pitchfork, leaving it writhing in agony.The attack, which took place in east Essex, was described by a campaign group as “torture” and “some of the worst abuse” they had ever witnessed.A man was later reported to have been arrested.The man and a woman seen in the video visited Great Monks Wood near Braintree, according to the Hunt Saboteurs Association.Hunts build artificial earths - an underground network of pipes and chambers - to encourage foxes into an area. The wild animals are then trapped, only to be released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Herzog: Iranian Threat Must Be Neutralized ‘Once and For All’

Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned international leaders on Wednesday that the Iranian threat “must be neutralized once and for all, with or without an agreement.”. Herzog made the statement during remarks delivered at the scaled-down graduation of the 183rd flight course of the Israel Air Force, held Wednesday at Hatzerim Air Base.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Jewish Press

‘Outrageous, False, Dangerous’: Israel Rejects Accusations of Religious Discrimination in Entry to Country

Israel issued a stern statement rejecting and condemning the accusations of any religious discrimination regarding the granting of entry permits into Israel, following allegations by Christian groups on the subject. Wadie Abu Nassar, advisor and media spokesperson of the Assembly of Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land, claimed Wednesday that...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Hamas Smells Blood: ‘This Could Be the Beginning of the End for the PA’

Hamas is anticipating what it sees as the strong possibility that the Palestinian Authority may soon collapse. “This could turn out to be the beginning of the end for the Palestinian Authority. Hamas is determined to shake the stability of Abu Mazen by hitting Israeli targets and shifting its focus to the Palestinian Authority,” a PA security source told TPS, referring to the recent wave of terrorism against Israelis in the Palestinian Authority and the increase in tensions between the PA and Hamas.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Court Sentences Two Mexican Army Officers to 30 Years for Femicide

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A court in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas has sentenced two army officers to 30 years in prison for femicide over the killing a female soldier, the state attorney general's office said on Friday. In addition to handing down the jail terms, the court ordered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas man gets 12 years on terrorism charge at resentencing

A Texas man convicted of providing material support to the Islamic State group was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison after the government appealed his previous sentence, saying it was too lenient.U.S. District Judge Charles R. Eskridge in Houston sentenced Asher Abid Khan, 27, of Spring, to also serve 15 years of supervised release, prosecutors said.Khan pleaded guilty in 2017 to providing material support to the Islamic State group. U.S. District Judge Lynn H. Hughes later sentenced Khan to 18 months in prison, saying he showed potential for rehabilitation. The government twice appealed the 18-month sentence before...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Myanmar army airstrikes send hundreds fleeing into Thailand

Myanmar’s military unleashed airstrikes and heavy artillery on a small town controlled by ethnic guerrillas, sending hundreds of people fleeing across a river into Thailand, local officials and residents said Friday. Government forces targeted Lay Kay Kaw, a small town near the Thai border that is controlled by the Karen guerrillas who are seeking greater autonomy from the central government. Fighting has intensified since February, when the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and guerrillas offered refuge to opponents of the army. The most recent clashes were triggered by a raid last...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy