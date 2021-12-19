ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Cast your vote for the Week 2 Girls Basketball Player of the Week

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30oIGb_0dR8ppEM00

The Lootpress Player of the Week Award, sponsored by Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for the boys and girls basketball season.

Below are the candidates for the Week 2 Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close Monday at midnight. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie.

  • Abby Dillon, Woodrow Wilson – The freshman point guard has been unfazed for the Flying Eagles, averaging 15.5 points per game and helping the Beckley to a 1-1 record this past week.
  • Kayley Bane, Wyoming East – Bane had a career performance, scoring 30 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a win over sectional foe Bluefield this past week.
  • Addison Isaacs, Midland Trail – Isaacs helped Midland Trail to a 2-0 record this past week with wins over Richwood and Independence. She averaged 16 points per game, scoring 20 against Richwood.
  • Kayley Trump, Mercer Christian – Mercer Christian picked up two wins this week, improving to 6-0 on the season. Kayley Trump played a huge role in that, scoring 22 points per game to help MCA go 2-0 this week.
  • Maddison Stull, Princeton – Stull averaged 16.5 points per game, helping the Tigers pick up blowout wins over Oak Hill and Summers County.

Think we missed somebody? Submit your box scores, wins and losses, to tylerjackson@lootpress.com in order to be eligible.

Who is your Week 2 Girls Basketball Player of the Week

Abby Dillon, Beckley

Kayley Bane, Wyoming East

Addison Isaacs, Midland Trail

Kayley Trump, Mercer Christian

Maddison Stull, Princeton

Who is your Week 2 Girls Basketball Player of the Week

Abby Dillon, Beckley 164 ( 3.45 % )

Kayley Bane, Wyoming East 1607 ( 33.76 % )

Addison Isaacs, Midland Trail 90 ( 1.89 % )

Kayley Trump, Mercer Christian 2379 ( 49.98 % )

Maddison Stull, Princeton 520 ( 10.92 % )

2021-22 Winners

Week 1: Kierra Richmond, Shady Spring

Comments / 0

