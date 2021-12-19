Lions 30, Cardinals 12: Arizona suffers embarrassing loss in Detroit

All the Arizona Cardinals needed to do to clinch a spot in the playoffs was beat the one-win Detroit Lions. That seemed like a reasonable thing to happen.

It didn’t. The Lions came to play and the Cardinals came out completely flat on offense and defense.

Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes and the Lions manhandled the Cardinals 30-12 for their second win of the year.

Kyler Murray had 257 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception.

After the Cardinals collapsed last season to end the year, now having lost two in a row and with a tough schedule to end the year, suddenly it looks like they are on the brink of falling apart at the end of the season.

Below is the recap of the disappointing loss.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Lions 10, Cardinals 0

The Lions tried an onside kick that the Cardinals recovered, giving them excellent field position, but they went three-and-out. The Lions then responded by going 93 yards in eight plays. Cardinals killer Jared Goff threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to extend the lead to 10.

The Cardinals went three-and-out again after that.

Lions stop the Cardinals inside the 5

After forcing a three-and-out, the Cardinals offense got some life. Christian Kirk had a 24-yard reception and James Conner added a 15-yard catch to get to the six-yard line. But the Cardinals decided to go for it on fourth-and-goal at the three and the pass was incomplete, leaving the Cardinals with no points and still trailing 10-0.

It was the Lions’ first red-zone stop of the season.

Lions 17, Cardinals 0

The Lions continued to push the envelope against Arizona. After they stopped the Cardinals at the three-yard line, they went 97 yards before halftime to add a touchdown. The Cardinals were penalized twice for roughing the passer, the Lions went for it on fourth down in field-goal range and then Goff threw his second touchdown pass of the game, a 22-yarder to Josh Reynolds.

Lions 17, Cardinals 3

On the first drive of the second half, the Cardinals used the running game to get into the red zone. James Conner had a 22-yard run and Chase Edmonds had a 23-yard gain. However, they stalled with a third-down incompletion to A.J. Green and settled on a 29-yard field goal to get on the board.

Takeaway!

The Lions picked up a pair of first downs but Leki Fotu forced running back Godwin Igwebuike to fumble and Byron Murphy recovered it.

That’s a good sequence. Points and a turnover. If they get points again, the script is almost flipped.

But an INT and a TD: Lions 24, Cardinals 3

So much for turning things around. Kyler Murray was picked off by cornerback Amani Oruwariye and, one play later, Goff threw his third touchdown pass of the game, a nine-yarder to Jason Cabinda.

Lions 24, Cardinals 6

The offense got into the red zone but had to settle on a field goal.

Green had a 19-yard reception and then a 27-yard catch-and-run to get to the 10 and a goal-to-goal situation.

But a second-down early snap led to a blown play and Zach Ertz couldn’t hold on to a third-down pass, so Matt Prater made another 29-yard field goal.

Lions 27, Cardinals 6

The Lions tacked on three more points in the fourth quarter to push the lead to 21 points with a 47-yards field goal.