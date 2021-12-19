ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has 3rd-biggest movie opening with $253M weekend

By City News Service
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — Marvel's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" scored the third-biggest opening weekend in box office history with $253 million, according to industry estimates out Sunday, despite a resurgent coronavirus pandemic fueled by the new omicron variant. The latest edition of the long-running and lucrative film franchise...

spectrumlocalnews.com

