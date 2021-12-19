Cast your vote for the Week 2 Lootpress Boys Basketball Player of the Week
The Lootpress Player of the Week Award, sponsored by Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for the boys and girls basketball season.
Below are the candidates for the second week of the boys basketball season. Voting will close Monday at midnight. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie.
- R.J. Hairston, Bluefield – Hairston was a force in the post this past week, averaging 13.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game to help the Beavers to a 2-1 record. Their only loss came against Class AAAA Oak Hill on a 3-pointer with two seconds left.
- Maddex McMillen, Beckley – McMillen shined in Beckley’s opener, scoring 25 points on 10 of 14 shooting from the field. His final three points though won the game as he nailed a corner 3-pointer with less than three seconds left to help Beckley beat Greenbrier East 66-65.
- Shad Sauvage, James Monroe – Sauvage helped the Mavericks to a 2-1 record this week, averaging 19.6 points per game. He scored 17 and 19 points in back-to-back games, earning MVP honors in the Alleghany Tournament.
- John Rose, Greater Beckley – Rose scored 23 in each of the Crusaders’ first two games as the they swept two teams in the Top 5 in Webster County and James Monroe.
- Jaedan Holstein, Shady Spring – Holstein was a menace for the Tigers once again, averaging 16 points per game and recording two double-doubles. He helped the Tigers to a 1-1 record this past week with a win over Class AAAA Huntington. He was one of only two Tigers to score in double figures in a loss to Logan.
- Adam Seams, Greenbrier East – Seams was stellar this week, averaging 16 points in three games. He helped East to a 2-1 record as it picked up its first two wins.
- Chase McClung, Greenbrier West – McClung was a force this past week, averaging 17 points, five rebounds, six assists and 6.5 steals per game. His contributions helped the Cavaliers secure a 2-0 record this week.
Comments / 0