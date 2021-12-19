East Hollywood Players Club presents “The Many Saints Of East Hollywood” (in LA)

Forget about Santa– when El Vez comes to town we know we’ve been good, for goodness sakes! Robert Lopez’s El Vez is our favorite Elvis impersonator of all time and his holiday spectacles are not to be missed. Lopez, who got his start in local punk outfit The Zeros, created the wacky parody to pay tribute to the King and poke some comedic fun at Mexican-American culture in a celebratory and clever way. Over the years his stageshows have become the stuff of legend. Covers like “En El Barrio” (“In The Ghetto”) and “Brown Christmas” (Blue Christmas) are always fun to see unwrapped on stage especially during the holidays. This Sunday, the L.A. stop of his “Mex-Mas” tour will feature colorful backup singers The Elvettes serving up cool carol-style embellishments, plus choreography, and festive costume changes and decor that’ll take care of business and get the holidays in full swing. Also on the bill: 2020 LA Weekly cover subjects (via a music story about Echo Park Rising) Trapgirl, as well as Chaki and DJ Erin Eyesore. (Zebulon requires all guests to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 upon entry). At Zebulon, 2478 Fletcher Dr. Frog Town. Sun., Dec. 19, 8 p.m. $30.75. More info at zebulon.la.

