ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

East Hollywood Players Club presents “The Many Saints Of East Hollywood” (in LA)

thecomedybureau.com
 3 days ago

The East Hollywood Players Club Proudly presents its annual Holiday show “The Many Saints Of East Hollywood!”. Live at the CopaCabana Clubhouse in East Hollywood! It’s back open baby!...

thecomedybureau.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

TV Fans, PaleyFest LA Will Be Back in Hollywood in 2022

The 39th Annual PaleyFest LA will take place from April 2-10, 2022 at the Dolby Theatre. "This Is Us," "Better Call Saul," and several other series will be featured, with cast members appearing for an on-stage Q&A. General tickets go on sale on Jan. 21, 2022 at 7 a.m.; Paley...
TV SHOWS
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Girl God (in LA) 1/15

Most venues, bars, theaters are opting to go dark in LA and NYC for, seemingly, the rest of the year. Thus, we’ve got to look to next year for some sort of light of a future comedy show to catch at this stretch of that ever present, metaphorical tunnel.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
thecomedybureau.com

Singles Motel (in LA)-POSTPONED

Singles Motel is long form improvisation with a new cast each show! We randomly throw together the funniest comedians we can find and have them improvise. Simple and easy. Hosted by Andrew Peyton (He’s just a guy), Mary Sohn (A.P. Bio), & Tim Baltz (Righteous Gemstones) Starts 10PM PT.
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Johnny Pemberton (in LA) 12/22

One of the more dynamic performers that LA has known and loved is the comedic whirlwind that is Johnny Pemberton. Whether he’s wearing an oversized suit playing (if we remember correctly) a cruise ship comedian or donning a rat tail and a Southern accent to play teamster/DJ/mystic/Hollywood insider Dicker Troy or tying himself at one of a rope to Josh Fadem or just being his very own self on stage, Pemberton’s daring has had us hysterically laughing and gasping for over a decade now.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Sanchez
thecomedybureau.com

The Fabulous Ladies of Fitness Present: Deck the Hall & Oates (in LA)

For the first time ever, The Fabulous Ladies of Fitness (FLOF) are re-booting their renowned holiday party, Deck the Hall & Oates, here in Los Angeles!. Along with guest DJ The Lord, FLOF will spin all of Daryl and John’s greatest hits, plus FLOF’s singular blend of retro R&B, soundtrack gems & smooth 80s jamz from Phil Collins, DeBarge, and Toto, plus holiday ballads from the Lonely Island, Wham!, Tchaikovsky, and Queen!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Rite Aide#Eaho
lareviewofbooks.org

Art in the Speculative City: A Conversation with Susanna Phillips Newbury

WHEN THE BUSINESSMAN and mega-philanthropist Eli Broad died this past April at the age of 87, his obituaries were generally not circumspect about the fact that he could be an exacting donor. “He regarded his donations as investments,” Elaine Woo wrote in the Los Angeles Times, “the success of which he would judge by their returns, whether in the form of scientific breakthroughs, improved test scores or higher museum attendance.” In The Art Newspaper, reflecting on Broad’s legacy as an art collector, Jori Finkel offered that “[h]is approach to art was curiously brisk, efficient and frugal, traits he brought to almost every interaction or transaction, which were hard to tell apart.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: One Star New York (in NYC) 1/3

Welp, left, right, and center, comedy shows right now in NYC are getting postponed and cancelled because of the Omicron surge of COVID-19. So, we’ll just have to look past the holidays for something that is, as of this moment, still on the books and will still be a damn good time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
L.A. Weekly

Spend Mex-mas with El Vez

Forget about Santa– when El Vez comes to town we know we’ve been good, for goodness sakes! Robert Lopez’s El Vez is our favorite Elvis impersonator of all time and his holiday spectacles are not to be missed. Lopez, who got his start in local punk outfit The Zeros, created the wacky parody to pay tribute to the King and poke some comedic fun at Mexican-American culture in a celebratory and clever way. Over the years his stageshows have become the stuff of legend. Covers like “En El Barrio” (“In The Ghetto”) and “Brown Christmas” (Blue Christmas) are always fun to see unwrapped on stage especially during the holidays. This Sunday, the L.A. stop of his “Mex-Mas” tour will feature colorful backup singers The Elvettes serving up cool carol-style embellishments, plus choreography, and festive costume changes and decor that’ll take care of business and get the holidays in full swing. Also on the bill: 2020 LA Weekly cover subjects (via a music story about Echo Park Rising) Trapgirl, as well as Chaki and DJ Erin Eyesore. (Zebulon requires all guests to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 upon entry). At Zebulon, 2478 Fletcher Dr. Frog Town. Sun., Dec. 19, 8 p.m. $30.75. More info at zebulon.la.
ENTERTAINMENT
thecomedybureau.com

Office Hours Live Totally Secular Non-Denominational Holiday Special (in LA w/Livestream)

Office Hours Live Totally Secular Non-Denominational Holiday Special Live Celebrate your holiday of choice with the real holy trinity – Tim Heidecker, DJ Douggpound and Vic Berger. The boys are coming down the mountain from Glendale to bring you their hit podcast live and in person with special guests, fun surprises and, of course, lots of drops! WARNING:
VACCINES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drakeo The Ruler Affiliate, K7 The Finesser, Says YG Set Up Attack & Stabbing

The days following Drakeo The Ruler's stabbing death in Los Angeles have brought multiple theories to light from those closest to the rapper. We heard from his mother earlier this week, who said that her son was "rushed" by forty to sixty people the moment YG walked into the backstage area. In a video showing the fight before Drakeo was stabbed in the neck, many people could be seen wearing 4Hunnid merchandise, which is YG's brand. Now, Drakeo's affiliate, rapper K7 The Finesser, is claiming that he thinks YG set up the attack on the late 28-year-old.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy