Surprise stimulus checks are being sent in some states, see if you’re eligible for a $1,000 stimulus payment

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
Many Americans have been sent surprise stimulus checks across the country just in time for Christmas.

Money is being disbursed to certain people in 14 different states across the nation.

Many Americans received three federal stimulus checks when the pandemic began, and states are following the government’s lead.

Here are 14 states handing out stimulus payments to certain populations

Arizona has a back to work program for their residents that were out of a job.

People that return part time could be eligible for $1,000. People returning full time could see $2,000.

California is in the middle of sending out its second round of Golden State Stimulus II checks.

Those who made under $75,000 last year and filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15 are eligible.

The checks are work $600-$1,150 and are being sent between now and Jan. 11, 2022.

Connecticut started its own back to work program as well, and are paying residents who return to work $1,000.

In order to qualify, you need to have returned to work between May 30, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021.

Eligibility also depends on when you filed for unemployment and how long you were on it.

Florida and Georgia are sending teachers that worked during the pandemic a stimulus payment worth $1,000.

Idaho is offering a one time tax rebate to over 500,000 residents worth an average of $248.

Maryland sent a stimulus check worth $300-$500 to residents that filed taxes with the earned income tax credit.

Michigan is offering teachers $500 in hazard pay.

New Hampshire is sending families of three with no income a one time payment of $1,086.

New Mexico reopened its applications for people who were unable to benefit from state stimulus payments the first time. The checks were worth $750 in Aug.

Students in Ohio may be eligible for grant money towards tuition after $46 million was set aside.

Oklahoma teachers may start getting paid to work after the state set aside $13 million dollars.

Tennessee passed a law that pays teachers working full time $1,000 and part time $500.

Vermont is covering up to $7,500 in moving expenses for those who decide to move for employment reasons in the hospitality or construction industry.

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

