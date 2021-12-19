ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Two 'close to hypothermic' climbers get stuck in popular Colorado state park

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago

Two climbers from Denver were rescued on Saturday night after finding themselves stuck on the Redgarden Wall rock formation in Eldorado Canyon State Park.

The 28-year-old and a 30-year-old men reportedly begun their climb at around 11:30 AM and reached the top of the wall at sunset. At that point, the men were unsure how to safely descend considering the loss of light, and quickly dropping temperatures.

At around 5 PM, the climbers called emergency services for assistance.

"They told the dispatcher that they were stuck, close to hypothermic and needed to be rescued," a release from the Boulder County Sheriff's office said.

Crews from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group ascended the East Slabs of the formation and located the climbers at around 9:40 PM.

"The two climbers were assisted off the southwest face of Tower One and then down the rock face and out to the road. The climbers did not sustain any injuries," the release said.

In Colorado temps can drop quickly, especially this time of year.

Hypothermia is a medical emergency that occurs when the body temperature drops lower than normal, which means the body is losing heat faster than it is producing it. A normal body temp is around 98.6 degrees, with the body becoming hypothermic at around 95 degrees, according to the CDC . Untreated hypothermia can be deadly.

Symptoms of hypothermia vary but can include:

ShiveringExhaustionConfusionFumbling handsMemory lossSlurred speechDrowsiness

As cold weather moves through the state, always remember to check the local forecast before adventuring.

Comments / 7

Rose Phillips
5d ago

Denver is full of transplants. Why rescue them. They run up the bills we have to pay for. If they don't know the rules why are they here. Yea, for the tourism.

Reply
2
