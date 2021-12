Nothing says the holidays like some retail therapy. Procrastinators flocked to Dolphin and other malls in South Florida for the final shopping rush before Christmas. “Last minute shopping for the family and the kids. With everybody trying to avoid Covid, waiting until the last minute to go out and get the gifts for the boys and girls of our family. We came early to avoid the big crowds because as it gets later in the day it’s gonna get a lot more busy,” last minute shopper Frank Andreu said.

