Teachers for Justice will host a basketball tournament and toy drive on December 23rd at Manning High School. This event is free to the public and will start at 3:30pm and last until 7:30pm. Monetary donations are greatly appreciated and accepted. Vinek Blanding is the founder of the non profit 501(c3) organization which operates in Orlando, Florida. Blanding is a 1995 Manning High School graduate and former basketball player. Blanding currently resides in Florida but grew up in Manning, South Carolina. She has hosted many of these events with Teachers for Justice in Florida, which were all successful, but she had the brilliant idea of bringing this event to her hometown to give back to the community while also having a fun and memorable holiday season while also hosting a basketball game.

MANNING, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO