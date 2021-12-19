ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

NeNe Leakes Holds Hands With BF Nyonisela Sioh 3 Months After Husband Gregg’s Death

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DzIJi_0dR8oJ6Z00
BACKGRID

NeNe Leakes appears to be moving on three months after she lost her husband Gregg to cancer. The reality star was spotted holding hands with her new man Nyonisela Sioh.

NeNe Leakes looks like she’s happy in love again! The 54-year-old reality star was snapped holding the hand of her new beau, Nyonisela Sioh, in Miami Beach on December 18. The adorable couple were all smiles as they left a restaurant after a romantic date. NeNe was sure to impress her new boyfriend as she was dressed to the nines in a leopard print bodysuit. She accessorized the glamorous look with a chic leather clutch, open-toed high heels and a set of fabulous gold hoop earrings. Her trademark chestnut tresses were left long and loose as she highlighted her natural beauty with just a touch of makeup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ducK9_0dR8oJ6Z00
NeNe Leakes holds hands with her new beau, Nyonisela Sioh, in Miami Beach on December 18. (BACKGRID)

Nyonisela, who is said to own a fashion company in Charlotte, NC, struck a cool and sophisticated figure in a shiny, short-sleeved, navy blue suit. He rocked a pair of black, fuzzy sandals to up the ante on the eccentric look, while he sported a few pieces of jewelry on his wrists. The dapper gentleman definitely looked to be enjoying himself as he kept close to his new love’s side.

Although its unclear how long the two have been an item, NeNe’s romance with the businessman from Liberia comes three months after her husband Gregg Leakes past away from his battle with cancer at the age of 66. The Glee actress first sparked rumors of a new romance when she was snapped alongside Nyonisela at her recent birthday celebration. Playing Cupid for the fledgling couple was reportedly Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of NeNe’s former The Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate Cynthia Bailey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cgSeI_0dR8oJ6Z00
The pair’s romance comes 3 months after NeNe lost her husband Gregg to cancer. (BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, NeNe recently hinted at the possibility of returning to the storied RHOA Bravo franchise after she exited following Season 12. “I’m OK with returning to the show,” she told The Real talk show on Nov. 3. “As long as, you know, we can work through a few things. I’m happy to return to the show and besides, I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them they confirmed on the show.”

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams’ Fans Tell Her To ‘Run’ After Fiancé Simon Guobadia Says He’s ‘Cheated’ Before

After Porsha Williams’ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, admitted to past incidents of cheating on ‘Porsha’s Family Matters,’ fans are telling Porsha to ‘run’ from her future husband. Porsha Williams‘ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, revealed a family lineage of polygamy and past cheating incidents on Porsha’s Family Matters on Sunday, causing fans to...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Siesta Key’ Star Madisson Hausburg Delivers Stillborn Son, Mourns The Loss Of Her 1st Child

The MTV star took to Instagram on Dec. 21 to announce that her and Ish Soto’s son, Elliot Angel, was born still on Dec. 12. Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg, 27, and husband Ish Soto are mourning the heartbreaking death of their son. Madisson announced the sad news on Instagram on Dec. 21, when she revealed that she and Ish’s baby boy, Elliot Angel Soto, had died — he was delivered stillborn at 37 weeks on Dec. 12.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Nyonisela Sioh? All about Nene Leakes’ new boyfriend

Former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, Nene Leakes, seems to have a new boyfriend on the scene so let’s discover who her dapper businessman aka Nyonisela Sioh is. Nene Leakes’ late husband Gregg Leakes sadly passed away in early September following a battle with cancer. Leakes appears to be back on the dating scene and in search of love after she was spotted with a new man at her 54th birthday party in Atlanta on Tuesday, 14 December.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Bailey
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Gregg Leakes
Distractify

Fans Have Slammed Porsha Williams After She Revealed Relationship Timeline With Simon Guobadia

Viewers of the Real Housewives of Atlanta have been waiting with bated breath for Porsha Williams’s spinoff, Porsha Family Matters, to hit the small screen. Since she announced her departure from the franchise along with her engagement to Simon Guobadia, many viewers have side-eyed the star due to the timing and overall optics of the situation. Although fans believed that Porsha would ultimately set the record straight about her relationship, it appears that things have worsened.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holding Hands#Navy#Rhoa Bravo
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Atlanta': Cynthia Bailey Just Marked a Big Career Milestone

Cynthia Bailey isn't letting not being a peach holder stop her from shining. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced her departure from the show this year ahead of Season 14 production starts. Bailey was a full-time peach holder for 11 consecutive seasons. The former supermodel said at the time that she was looking forward to expanding her resume outside of the show and as it turns out, acting is her next big step. Bailey took to Instagram to reveal that she just wrapped her first film role.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'RHOA's Shereé Whitfield's Relationship With Her Boyfriend May Be on the Rocks

Following the departure of Porsha Williams, Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are interested to see how Season 14 will pan out. With a cast that includes Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, returning OG Shereé Whitfield, and newbie Sanya Richards-Ross, it’s safe to say that the ladies will serve up some drama. And with the latest news surrounding Shereé’s relationship, it appears that viewers have some entertainment to look forward to.
RELATIONSHIPS
urbanbellemag.com

Sheree Whitfield is on Thin Ice with RHOA Producers + Drew Sidora Involved in Multiple Feuds?

There is a lot of pressure on the RHOA cast to deliver with the upcoming season. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” has made headlines recently for the cast changes for season 14. Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey left the show. However, Porsha’s fans are still keeping up with her on her spinoff, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” The show has been Porsha’s way to address her controversial engagement to Simon Guobadia. Sheree Whitfield returned. Marlo Hampton was given a peach. Drew Sidora was the only newbie that returned after season 13. And Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross joined the cast. Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss are also still peach holders. Since some fans wanted Porsha to remain on the show, as well as the return of NeNe Leakes and Phaedra Parks, they haven’t been sure of what to expect from the upcoming season.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
urbanbellemag.com

Lauren Williams Responds as Fans Speculate She Has Romantic Feelings for Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams is opening up in her new spinoff. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the latest episode of “Porsha’s Family Matters.” Porsha Williams has been dealing with the controversy surrounding her engagement. While she’s happy to start a new chapter with Simon Guobadia, many haven’t moved on from his previous marriage. In fact, they can’t understand why Porsha would get involved with the former husband of a coworker. However, Porsha said she didn’t break the girl code. She was never friends with Falynn Guobadia. And what fans of the show witnessed was just reality television basics. Falynn had to be introduced by someone on the show. Producers figured that it should be Porsha. So she doesn’t think she’s crossing the line being with Simon.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

NeNe Leakes reveals she’s dating, says late husband wanted her to find a new love

NeNe Leaks is back on the dating scene and already has a new beau in her life. The former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star posted photos taken at her surprise 54th birthday party on Instagram, but among pictures with friends and family, a handsome man rocking a purple suit and grey beard caused dating speculation resulting in Leakes releasing an official statement to online publication The Shade Room.
ATLANTA, GA
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley’s Mother Accuses Porsha Williams of Cheating During Their Relationship

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams are having co-parenting issues. Porsha Williams is addressing her controversial engagement on “Porsha’s Family Matters.” However, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is also still addressing her issues with her ex Dennis McKinley as well. They had an on-and-off romance. But things got really tough for them after Dennis cheated. According to Porsha, Dennis cheated on her while she was pregnant. It was a tough thing for her to process. So Porsha and Dennis relied on counseling sessions to help them move forward. After it seemed as if they could be getting back on track to a wedding, it all fell apart. Porsha moved on and started a relationship with Simon Guobadia. These days, the engagement is having a negative impact on Dennis and Porsha’s co-parenting relationship. But she’s hoping that things will eventually get back on track.
CELEBRITIES
hiphollywood.com

NeNe Leakes Has New Man After Late Husband’s Passing

Nene Leake has a new man just a few months after tragically losing her husband to cancer. According to TMZ the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is dating a businessman named Nyonisela Sioh. Sources close to the new couple say Nene’s new man owns a couture suit company in Charlotte, NC and he hails from Liberia, Africa.
ATLANTA, GA
People

Porsha Williams 'Never Had Any Communication' with Falynn Pina Since Romance with Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams is clearing up questions about her quick engagement to Simon Guobadia, who was married to her former Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Falynn Pina. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, host Andy Cohen sought answers from Williams, 40, on the drama surrounding her whirlwind romance. Williams said she's "not sure" how Pina learned about the couple's relationship, adding that she's "never had any communication with her."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
115K+
Followers
12K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy