NeNe Leakes Holds Hands With BF Nyonisela Sioh 3 Months After Husband Gregg’s Death

NeNe Leakes appears to be moving on three months after she lost her husband Gregg to cancer. The reality star was spotted holding hands with her new man Nyonisela Sioh.

NeNe Leakes looks like she’s happy in love again! The 54-year-old reality star was snapped holding the hand of her new beau, Nyonisela Sioh, in Miami Beach on December 18. The adorable couple were all smiles as they left a restaurant after a romantic date. NeNe was sure to impress her new boyfriend as she was dressed to the nines in a leopard print bodysuit. She accessorized the glamorous look with a chic leather clutch, open-toed high heels and a set of fabulous gold hoop earrings. Her trademark chestnut tresses were left long and loose as she highlighted her natural beauty with just a touch of makeup.

Nyonisela, who is said to own a fashion company in Charlotte, NC, struck a cool and sophisticated figure in a shiny, short-sleeved, navy blue suit. He rocked a pair of black, fuzzy sandals to up the ante on the eccentric look, while he sported a few pieces of jewelry on his wrists. The dapper gentleman definitely looked to be enjoying himself as he kept close to his new love’s side.

Although its unclear how long the two have been an item, NeNe’s romance with the businessman from Liberia comes three months after her husband Gregg Leakes past away from his battle with cancer at the age of 66. The Glee actress first sparked rumors of a new romance when she was snapped alongside Nyonisela at her recent birthday celebration. Playing Cupid for the fledgling couple was reportedly Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of NeNe’s former The Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate Cynthia Bailey.

Meanwhile, NeNe recently hinted at the possibility of returning to the storied RHOA Bravo franchise after she exited following Season 12. “I’m OK with returning to the show,” she told The Real talk show on Nov. 3. “As long as, you know, we can work through a few things. I’m happy to return to the show and besides, I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them they confirmed on the show.”