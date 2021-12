(WFRV) – Wisconsin Public Service has given an update on restoring power to several communities across Wisconsin after powerful storms moved through the area Wednesday. Crews continue to work around the clock and have restored power to more than 105,000 customers and they expect to have 90% of customers’ power restored by Friday night. However, there is extensive damage across their network, according to a WPS official, and they still expect outages to last into the weekend for those in the hardest-hit areas.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO