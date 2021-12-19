ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Matrix Resurrections‘ cast looked futuristic and amazing at the San Francisco premiere

By Maria Loreto
 5 days ago

The Matrix Resurrections ” is one of the most awaited releases of the year, finally coming to our screens this December 22nd. The film stars seasoned Matrix stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss and introduces a whole new cast of characters, including Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris , Eréndira Ibarra and more.

When “ The Matrix ” was released in 1999, it had a huge impact on a variety of factors, from the types of stories people were interested in, to great cinematic action stunts. Another major trademark of the franchise is its edgy and futuristic fashion style, something that this new film will likely pick up on.

At the film’s premiere in San Francisco, celebrities did not disappoint with their looks, wearing edgy outfits that can only be described as Matrix-like. Scroll down to have a look at some of their most striking looks below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Il0iV_0dR8ngAx00

Carrie-Anne Moss, Lana Wachowski and Keanu Reeves

The film’s leads, Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves, were joined by Lana Wachowski , the film’s director, all wearing different shades of black.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qkph5_0dR8ngAx00

"The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening - Red Carpet

Jada Pinkett-Smith looked incredible in a red dress. She accessorized her look with some striking earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O2T5P_0dR8ngAx00

Keanu Reeves

Keanu wore a relatively traditional outfit, made up of a black suit and a black and maroon tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cH6sq_0dR8ngAx00

Eréndira Ibarra

Eréndira Ibarra looked amazing in a black velvet dress, with some futuristic cuts and edges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hxl32_0dR8ngAx00

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II looked the part with some sunglasses and a shiny brown jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YesOL_0dR8ngAx00

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra looked amazing in a glittery and colorful dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYL3z_0dR8ngAx00

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris attended the premiere with his husband, David Burtka . He wore a colorful suit that he paired with a purple manicure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02l2cq_0dR8ngAx00

Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff wore a black suit with a fishnet shirt underneath.

