Navy Shuler commits to Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
 5 days ago
Freshman quarterback Navy Shuler has committed to the Vols.

The 6-foot, 200-pound signal-caller played at Appalachian State from 2020-21. He is the son of former Tennessee quarterback Heath Shuler.

Shuler signed with Appalachian State on Dec. 18, 2019 during the early signing period. He enrolled at Appalachian State in Jan. 2020.

The football early signing period took place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

Tennessee signed 20 players during the early signing period.

