ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Smoke rises from warehouse fire near downtown St. Louis

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27E2z8_0dR8mpq300

St. Louis, Mo. – Several fire departments have been called to the 2100 block of Delmar just west of downtown St. Louis. A warehouse building is on fire. The smoke rising from the blaze can be seen for several miles.

The building has been evacuated. Everyone who was inside the warehouse is now outside and has been accounted for.

This is a developing story. We will post more information here as it arrives in the FOX 2 newsroom.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Shooting victim asks for help at south St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot early Thursday morning in south St. Louis. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. The victim showed up at a gas station on South Jefferson Avenue at Chouteau Avenue asking for help. Police said they are unsure where the actual shooting happened. FOX 2 will continue to update this […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Accidents
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX 2

Arnold, Missouri home on fire Thursday morning

ARNOLD, Mo. – A home in Arnold, Missouri was on fire Thursday morning. The home is located in the 600 block of Washington Drive. The fire started a little before 6:30 a.m. It was put out before 7 a.m. The home was occupied, but everyone was able to get out safely. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive […]
ARNOLD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown St Louis#Weather#The Warehouse#Accident#Smoke#Battalion 1#Command#St Louis Fire Dept#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Vehicle fire closes 270 WB at Bellefontaine Road

ST. LOUIS – I-270 westbound at Bellefontaine Road is closed due to a vehicle fire Wednesday morning. The incident was reported at about 6:45 a.m. It is unknown at this time how the fire started. It is also unknown how many people were inside of the truck or if anyone was injured. FOX 2 will […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Tractor-trailer fire closed I-44 at Elm early Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A tractor-trailer fire closed I-44 at Elm Avenue early Wednesday morning. The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes. The truck driver was able to unhook the cab from the trailer, so only the trailer burned. No one was hurt. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy