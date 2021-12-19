Smoke rises from warehouse fire near downtown St. Louis

St. Louis, Mo. – Several fire departments have been called to the 2100 block of Delmar just west of downtown St. Louis. A warehouse building is on fire. The smoke rising from the blaze can be seen for several miles.

The building has been evacuated. Everyone who was inside the warehouse is now outside and has been accounted for.

This is a developing story. We will post more information here as it arrives in the FOX 2 newsroom.

