Behind the Scenes: Mississippi State's Class of 2022 December period

Trevion Williams, star defensive end with the Crystal Springs High School Tigers, signed with Mississippi State University on National Signing Day, which was Dec. 15. Williams is excited about joining the MSU team. Several colleges were vying for his attention, including Florida State, Ole Miss, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Arizona State, and colleges in Oregon and Tennessee.
STARKVILLE – It was a dark way of looking at it, Jett Johnson admits, but it was how he came across the right decision. “If you had a career-ending injury and you couldn't play football anymore,” Johnson thought to himself during the recruiting process, “would you be happy at the school you were at?”
Oklahoma State made changes regarding the buyout in Mike Gundy's contract with the school. According to The Oklahoman, the five-year perpetual contract Gundy agreed to earlier in 2021 comes with a buyout total that is now 62.5% of his total remaining compensation should he be fired without cause, a 13.5% increase from his previous deal with the school.
Tennessee signed 20 players during the Early Signing Period last week, but those weren't the only additions to the program the Vols made as they have made their first move in the NCAA transfer portal this cycle. Former Florida offensive tackle Gerald Mincey has transferred to Tennessee and head coach Josh Heupel addressed the addition after Wednesday morning's bowl practice, the final one on campus in Knoxville for next week's Music City Bowl in Nashville. Heupel and Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee had a previous relationship with Mincey having recruited him at UCF, and his upside and remaining years of eligibility made him an attractive option for the Vols.
Brent Venables is the next head football coach at Oklahoma, and the staff he assembled in recent weeks — Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is among those additions — has convinced some players who were on the fence following Lincoln Riley's exit that the future is still bright for the Sooners. Oklahoma sophomore wide receiver Marvin Mims recently joined The Podcast on the Prairie with Sooners teammates Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis to discuss the energy Venables' regime already brought to a program that desperately needed a jolt after Riley left to take over at USC.
No, Mississippi State isn’t through with offensive line recruiting. Indications are Mike Leach and staff are still seeking at least one more new big body to plug in for 2022’s needs. Still the results from December’s signing day did much to improve Bulldog blocking both this coming season and into the future falls.
The 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl will be Ole Miss' 39th bowl appearance in program history. The Rebels' all-time bowl record stands at 24-13, excluding the 2013 BBVA Compass Bowl victory that was vacated due to NCAA ruling. The Rebels lead the NCAA in bowl win percentage at .649. Elsewhere in the bowl record book, Ole Miss is 14th nationally in bowl wins and 20th in bowl appearances.
As #7 Baylor (11-2, 7-2) and #8 Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2) get set to play in the 88th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, January 1st in the Caesars Superdome, here is an inside look at the Rebels. This will just be the second all-time meeting between Baylor and Ole...
Utah State has extended head football coach Blake Anderson through the 2027 season, the school announced Friday. Anderson guided the Aggies to a Mountain West Championship during the 2021 regular season, his first season as the program's head coach. "In just one year at the helm, Blake Anderson has transformed...
Florida announced Friday the hiring of assistant William Peagler, who will work under Billy Napier coaching the tight ends. Peagler spent the last two seasons as the running backs coach at Michigan State. He helped the Spartans finish with a 10-2 record and a berth in the Peach Bowl against Pittsburgh. More notably, he oversaw the development of Doak Walker award-winning and Walter Camp Player of the Year running back Kenneth Walker.
Often in the lingering after-glow a championship season can be remembered as natural, even inevitable. Well, fact is few title teams are ordained from opening day, and in Mississippi State’s 2021 case that College World Series crown was more a Diamond Dog dream right up until the ultimate reality. And, ultimate celebration.
MISSISSIPPI STATE'S WEBSITE ADDRESS: Baseball website link. MISSISSIPPI STATE'S 2021 RECORD: MSU finished 50-18 overall and 20-10 in the SEC. They finished 1st in the 2021 College World Series. MISSISSIPPI STATE'S HEAD COACH: Chris Lemonis is starting his 4th season at the helm of the Bulldog baseball program. In his...
Texas A&M is unable to play in the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Ross Dellenger first reported the news, which is confirmed by Gigem247. He reports that the Aggies do not have enough available players. The Gator Bowl seeks a replacement bowl team, however that is only possible if another bowl game is impacted.
Marcus Freeman met with the media on Wednesday as Notre Dame wraps up its practices heading into the holiday. He talked about the importance of stopping the Oklahoma State running game, limiting explosive plays, and Notre Dame's third-down efficiency.
West Virginia landed a commitment Friday from Murray State cornerback transfer Marcis Floyd. He is the third known transfer to commit to the Mountaineers during the 2022 cycle. At the very least, Floyd gives West Virginia a proven depth option given his impressive resume at the FCS level. He is...
Comments / 0