Editor's note: If you'd like an email notice whenever we publish Ross Ramsey's column, click here. If you would like to listen to the column, click on the play button below. You never hear politicians promise that hurricanes and tornadoes won’t hurt you, that you won’t get wet (or flooded) when it rains, that protracted heat waves won’t endanger anyone or that urban fires are no threat during droughts.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO