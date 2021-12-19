ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN leader says more aid needed for crisis-hit Lebanon

By LUJAIN JO
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUcY3_0dR8kQBG00
Lebanon UN Lebanese President Michel Aoun, right, speaks during a joint press conference with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the presidential palace in Baabda east of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) (Hassan Ammar)

BEIRUT — (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday the international community has not done enough to support Lebanon, grappling with a dire economic crisis and home to over 1 million Syrian refugees. The UN leader urged more support at the start of a three-day visit to the small Mediterranean country.

Guterres arrived on the high profile visit earlier Sunday, and spoke after his meeting with Lebanon's President Michel Aoun.

At the outset of his visit, Guterres said the visit will focus on supporting the people of the crisis-stricken country. But he pressed the political leadership to overcome their differences to find ways to resolve the crisis.

International donors, including traditional supporters of Lebanon, have extended humanitarian assistance to the country to deal with the crisis, but have declined to offer support to the government before a plan for reform is agreed upon.

Lebanese are facing a deteriorating economic crisis that began in late 2019 and is rooted in years of mismanagement and corruption. The crisis, including a serious collapse of the national currency and deepening poverty, has since only been compounded by the pandemic, bickering among rival political groups and a massive explosion at the port of Beirut in August 2020 that left over 216 people killed and thousands injured. It also destroyed major parts of the capital.

“I believe the international community has not done enough to support Lebanon... and other countries in the world that have opened their borders, doors and hearts to refugees when unfortunately some much more richer and much more powerful close their borders,” Guterres said, speaking to the press as he stood next to Aoun.

He said a U.N. emergency response plan is only 11% funded, urging more support.

Lebanon’s population of 6 million includes over 1 million Syrian refugees. "If there is a word to characterize my visit, that word is solidarity,” he said.

Lebanon's crisis has been made worse by a political leadership deeply divided over key issues leading to a paralysis of the government and parliament. The divisions have delayed reforms and negotiations with the International Monetary Fund over a recovery plan.

Guterres said he urges the country’s politicians to work together to resolve this crisis.

“Seeing the suffering of the people of Lebanon, Lebanese political leaders don’t have the right to be divided and paralyze the country,” he said, calling Aoun the symbol of unity.

The political class is also divided over the domestic probe into the Beirut Port explosion. Guterres is planning to visit the port to pay a tribute to those killed in the explosion and meet with families of the victims.

The economic collapse in Lebanon has been described as one of the worst in the world in over 150 years. Inflation and prices of basic goods have skyrocketed in Lebanon, which imports more than 80% of its basic goods.

Shortages of basic supplies, including fuel and medicine, and restrictions on bank withdrawals and transfers, particularly in foreign currency, have increased the desperation of the Lebanese in the once middle-class country.

Guterres also stressed that next year’s elections will be key for laying the foundations for a better future. “The elections next year will be key,” he added.

Politicians have disagreed on the date and details of holding the elections, expected next spring. A decision by the country’s constitutional council is expected to settle the dispute.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

UN chief says ‘Ponzi scheme’ crashed Lebanon’s finances -video

BEIRUT (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Lebanon’s financial collapse was caused by “something similar to a Ponzi scheme”, according to a video of comments he made while visiting Beirut this week. Lebanon is in the third year of an economic meltdown that began in 2019 when...
WORLD
UN News Centre

‘UN stands with the people of Lebanon’, declares Guterres

Elections next year will be key to a better future for Lebanon, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Friday ahead of an official visit to the country later this weekend. In a video message to the people of Lebanon, Mr. Guterres said he was deeply concerned about the hardships...
WORLD
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Aoun
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebanon#Foreign Currency#Un#Ap#Syrian#Lebanese#U N
sacramentosun.com

NGOs urge Thailand to provide aid to refugees from crisis-hit Myanmar

Bangkok [Thailand], December 24 (ANI): Several humanitarian organizations on Friday urged the Thai government to adopt a set of measures to address the needs of refugees fleeing from neighbouring Myanmar, which is rocked by hostilities between the country's military and rebel troops. Sputnik reported that signatories to the appeal are...
HOMELESS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Heavy rains, flooding in Bolivia kill at least 12 this month

LA PAZ, Bolivia — (AP) — Heavy rains in Bolivia this month have killed at least 12 people, flooded crops and damaged roads, according to authorities. Rainfall levels have surpassed records, and seven of Bolivia’s nine provinces have declared alerts for rain and flooding. The rainy season has just begun and it lasts until March.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
United Nations
Boston 25 News WFXT

Live updates: Japan approves use of Merck's COVID-19 pill

TOKYO — Japan has approved the COVID-19 pill developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. for use beginning next week, the Japanese health minister said Friday. Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto told reporters that a ministry drug panel authorized Merck’s molnupiravir under a fast-track process and the drug will be shipped to hospitals and pharmacies beginning next week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News WFXT

US to lift omicron-linked travel ban on southern Africa

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries that it imposed to try to blunt the spread of the COVID omicron variant, the White House announced Friday. The variant, which was first detected by scientists in South Africa, has since spread...
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Coronavirus dampens Christmas joy in biblical Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, West Bank — (AP) — The biblical town of Bethlehem marked its second straight Christmas Eve under the shadow of the coronavirus -- with small crowds and gray, gloomy weather dampening celebrations Friday in the traditional birthplace of Jesus. A ban on nearly all incoming air traffic...
RELIGION
Boston 25 News WFXT

Virus weighs again on Christmas festivities in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, West Bank — (AP) — Musicians banging drums and playing bagpipes marched through the biblical town of Bethlehem on Friday to the delight of smaller than usual crowds — a mix of conviviality and restraint reflected in celebrations around the world on a Christmas Eve dampened once again by the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
68K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy