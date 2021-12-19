2 rescued after car crashes, lands on side in Beaverton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were rescued after a car crashed and landed on its side on 209th Avenue Sunday morning in Beaverton, fire officials said.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, the car was on its side “in nearby trees” on 209th Avenue around 7:56 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials said it was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Crews pulled two people from the car and they were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, TVF&R told KOIN 6 News.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area while they handled the incident.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist with redirecting traffic, TVF&R said.

