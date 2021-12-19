2 rescued after car crashes, lands on side in Beaverton
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were rescued after a car crashed and landed on its side on 209th Avenue Sunday morning in Beaverton, fire officials said.
According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, the car was on its side “in nearby trees” on 209th Avenue around 7:56 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials said it was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
Crews pulled two people from the car and they were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, TVF&R told KOIN 6 News.
Officials asked the public to avoid the area while they handled the incident.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist with redirecting traffic, TVF&R said.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 1