Poles protest across the country to defend media freedom

By VANESSA GERA
 5 days ago
Poland Media People demonstrate after the Polish parliament approved a bill that is widely viewed as an attack on media freedom, in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday Dec. 19, 2021. Poles flocked to city centers across the country to defend a U.S.-owned television network that is being targeted by the right-wing government. The protests Sunday evening are seeking to protect media freedom in a European Union nation where democratic norms are eroding. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) (Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poles flocked to city centers across the country Sunday to defend a U.S.-owned television network that is being targeted by the country's right-wing government and to protect media freedom in a European Union nation where democratic norms are eroding.

Among the protesters were older Poles who decades ago resisted the country's communist regime and who fear that the democracy that they helped usher in is now being lost. Many Poles believe Poland's populist right-wing government is turning the country away from the West and adopting an authoritarian model closer to that of Turkey or Russia with attempts to exert political control over the courts and silence critical media.

Donald Tusk, the leader of the main opposition party, called on Poles to show solidarity and change their leadership.

"Let’s sweep this power away!" Tusk, a former Polish prime minister and a former EU president, told the crowd in Warsaw.

The protests were called after the parliament on Friday unexpectedly passed a bill that would force Discovery Inc. to sell its controlling share of TVN, Poland’s largest television network.

The lower house of parliament had voted for it in the summer but it was vetoed by the Senate. Without any notice, the parliament suddenly brought the bill back and the lower house overrode the Senate's veto.

The fate of the bill now lies with President Andrzej Duda. The main protest on Sunday took place in front of the presidential palace in Warsaw, with demonstrators demanding that Duda veto the bill.

Government leaders have defended the legislation by arguing that it is important for national security to ensure that no company outside of Europe can control companies that help form public opinion.

TVN operates an all-news channel TVN24 and its main channel, TVN, has a nightly evening news program viewed by millions that offers critical reporting of the government. Critics believe Poland's right-wing government is merely moving to silence an outlet that seeks to hold power to account.

A string of speakers on Sunday accused authorities of attacking Poland's democratic foundations, and the crowds chanted “Free media!”

Jarosław Kurski, deputy editor of Gazeta Wyborcza, a liberal newspaper that has uncovered a string of government scandals and been sued many times by government allies, accused the ruling party of seeking to silence the media in order to steal Poland's next elections, which are scheduled in 2023.

“The mafia has taken over the country. They want to master all elements of public life,” Kurski said.

The United States, a close ally of Warsaw, had urged lawmakers not to pass the law. The U.S. charge d'affaires, Bix Aliu, said the U.S. was “extremely disappointed” by the passage of the bill and urged Duda “to use his leadership to protect free speech and business.”

Duda, who is allied with the ruling party, in the summer indicated that he would not support it, but on Friday he said he still needed to analyze it.

A protester in Warsaw, Joanna Glowczyk Zobek, said the authorities probably wouldn’t care about the protests, “but let the world see that in Poland there are not only supporters of Law and Justice, supporters of dull propaganda, there are also normal people who want to be citizens of Europe and who want to have good relations with the whole world.”

TVN launched an online petition Sunday calling on Duda to veto the bill, which by the evening was signed by 2 million people in the country of 38 million.

“The attack on media freedom has far-reaching consequences for the future of Poland,” the appeal reads. “Mutual relations with the USA, the greatest ally and guarantor of our country’s security, are being destroyed. We cannot allow it!”

Discovery also vowed in a statement to “relentlessly fight for our business.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Live updates: Ecumenical Patriarch tests positive for virus

ISTANBUL — Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is displaying mild symptoms. The Istanbul-based Patriarchate said Friday that Bartholomew, who is 81 and recently had heart surgery, is fully vaccinated. It added that “his general condition is good.”
WORLD
The Independent

Cambodia’s ruling party endorses PM Hun Sen’s son as future leader

Cambodia’s ruling party has endorsed the current prime minister’s son as the future leader of the country.The central committee of the Cambodia People’s Party (CPP), which has ruled the southeast country for a long time, unanimously voted to endorse 69-year-old Hun Sen’s eldest son 44-year-old Hun Manet as the “future prime minister” of the country.Hun Sen has been in power for almost 37 years in Cambodia and is one of the world’s longest serving leaders.Hun Sen had, earlier this month, defended dynastic politics and endorsed his son as the future leader of the country.“I announce today that I support my...
POLITICS
