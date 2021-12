If you are a fan of Disney Illuminations, get excited because Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris Resort is only days away from bringing this show back to life. Disneyland Paris Resort has been undergoing a ton of change at the Resort not only faced multiple shutdowns during the pandemic but now is shaping up to be ready for the 30th anniversary celebrations, which will begin next year. With the anniversary in tow, we have seen Sleeping Beauty Castle receive a stunning refurbishment, as well as sections in Fantasyland and other attractions in the Park. On top of new lands being built and hotel refurbishments, you cannot have an anniversary without a stunning firework show!

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO