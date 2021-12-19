ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agreement reached between Disney and YouTube TV

ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

CNN — A deal between Disney and Google has been reached on Sunday to distribute the media company’s channels on YouTube TV.

We are pleased to announce that after a brief disruption, we have reached a new distribution agreement with Google’s YouTube TV for continued carriage of our portfolio of networks.

YouTube TV stated that it began restoring access to Disney networks like ESPN and FX. Over the course of the day, local ABC stations will also turn back on.

Rates will go back to $64.99 a month, but those who lost Disney Stations will receive a $15 discount.

Negotiations between the two companies have been going on for months, and the deal expired Friday.

“We know this is frustrating news for our customers, and not what we wanted,” YouTube said in an online statement. “We will continue conversations with Disney to advocate on your behalf in hopes of restoring their content on YouTube TV.”

YouTube said it asked Disney to treat it “like any other TV provider,” the company wrote in an online post on its website, “by offering us the same rates that services of a similar size pay, across Disney’s channels for as long as we carry them.”

Disney said it stands ready to reach an equitable agreement, CNN reported.

“We’ve been in ongoing negotiations with Google’s YouTube TV and, unfortunately, they have declined to reach a fair deal with us based on market terms and conditions,” the company said in a statement. “As a result, their subscribers have lost access to our unrivaled portfolio of networks.”

More than a dozen Disney-owned channels have disappeared from YouTube TV such as the Disney Channels, Freeform, the FX Networks, and the National Geographic channels, according to CNN.

