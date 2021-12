HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf has requested additional support from federal officials in Pennsylvania’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In his request to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials, Wolf highlighted areas where additional support is needed in the fight against COVID-19, including one million additional rapid at-home tests and an increased allocation of monoclonal antibodies – used to treat the virus. Wolf noted that the additional resources and staff support would need to be focused on rural areas in the commonwealth and areas with “higher social vulnerability, and lower vaccination rates.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO