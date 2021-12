The number of NHS staff off sick with Covid reached 18,829 last week, up by 50 per cent in just seven days, while thousands of patients were stuck in hospital who shouldn’t be there, new data has revealed. The number of healthcare staff off sick with the virus in London, the epicentre of the Omicron wave, hit 3,874 last week which is more than three times the number off in the week of 12 December. The Midlands followed closely with 3,855.While the capital saw the biggest increase in staff off sick with Covid, the South East and the East...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO