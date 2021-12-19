ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Weekly Treasure: 1991 Honda CRX Glasstop

By Jay Traugott
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today's Honda Civic Type R and Civic Si can trace their lineage back to the one and only CR-X. In some countries, including its home market of Japan, it was referred to as CRX. With or without the dash mark, Honda and most hot hatch enthusiasts know exactly what this little...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Reliable Car in America

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, such reviews include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Based on one of these reviews, from Consumer Reports, the most reliable car in America is […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Honda Civic Transforms Into Lamborghini Aventador

The divide between the haves and the have-nots has never been wider, and while billionaires play space cowboys, the rest of us work ordinary jobs, and drive ordinary vehicles. The idea of one day owning a supercar like a Ferrari or Lamborghini is so far removed from most of our realities, that we don't even think twice about it, but some petrol heads feel such an urge to drive their dream cars that they end up building them with their own hands.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Beautiful Buick Electra Could Be Coming To North America

Buick used to be a dominant force in American luxury motoring, but the brand hasn't been doing much in the US lately. Nevertheless, the products it does offer, like the Buick Enclave, are pretty sharply styled. Of course, these don't hold a candle to the amazing new concepts that the brand has revealed in other parts of the world. One of these is the Electra EV Concept, and follow-up sketches suggest that the brand is excited about the idea of a sporty crossover. Sadly, we've never been given any indication that the American market is going to get a production version of this machine, until now.
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
CarBuzz.com

V12 Supercar Cadillac Refused To Make Comes To Life

Around 20 years ago, Cadillac turned out some wild concept cars. Who can forget the bonkers Sixteen, not to mention the mid-engined V12 Cien?. Caddy is done with all that nonsense now, investing heavily in EVs like the Lyriq. The CT5-V Blackwing will likely be the last ICE performance car from the famed American brand, but what a way to go. All is not lost, however.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Weekly Treasure: 1990 Jeep Comanche Pioneer

Trucks like this are becoming rarer every year. That's a consequence of the passage of time. Unless they're properly taken care of over the years, these old school analog trucks are going to rot, sad to say. The Jeep Comanche, the ancestor to today's Gladiator, fits this description. They're becoming increasingly difficult to find, especially one in good shape.
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

Honda Pilot

If you’re in the market for something practical and family-oriented, but don’t want a minivan, then you might want to consider the Honda Pilot because of its good build quality and a roomy cabin. While the exterior remains technically unchanged for 2022, Honda has added LED headlights, an eight-inch touchscreen display, and even eliminated two of the entry-level trims. Still, it manages to be a very successful mid-size eight-seater SUV. How does it perform against the visually exciting Kia Telluride, Volkswagen Atlas, and even the Dodge Durango? Get cozy and read the full review.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW's Weirdest 3 Series Ever Gets A V12 Transplant

Despite the successful M Division and exotics like the M1, the BMW 3 Series remains perhaps one of the brand's best success stories. The 3 Series has grown a lot bigger in recent years, but it's mostly been excellent to drive, accessibly priced, and built to a high standard. However, even the 3 Series lineup has had a few duds along the way and the E36-generation 3 Series Compact is one of them. Oddly styled and with a rear semi-trailing arm from the older E30, it's not a BMW that has often been lusted after. But what if you shoehorned a V12 engine into the small body of the E36 Compact? Someone did just that - and now you can buy it.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#American Honda#Europe#Vehicles#Weekly Treasure#Crx#13 Inch Alloy Wheels#North American#Jdm Sport Classics#Flint Black Metallic
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Supra Updated As It Prepares For New Nissan Z

Orders for the new Nissan Z are expected to open early in January, and this could spell trouble for the Toyota GR Supra. The Nissan is not only more powerful but is expected to undercut the Toyota on price. But Toyota has not been resting on its laurels and has doled out a couple of updates to the 2022 GR Supra to keep it as appealing as possible.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Bringing Cheapest SUV To America

Automakers often tailor their product lines for various markets. Numerous vehicles sold in the US aren't sold elsewhere in the world, and likewise, we often don't get certain models sold in Europe, Asia, or Africa. Typically, luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW have a fairly global product lineup where only a model here or there doesn't get released in a certain market, like the BMW 128ti hot hatch not being sold in the USA. Mercedes is generally pretty good at offering a standardized lineup, but for some time now, the brand's cheapest SUV offering has been the Mercedes-Benz GLA 250. That could be set to change, however, as CarBuzz has uncovered a trademark filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the GLA 200, indicating that the more affordable SUV could be US-bound.
CARS
Pistonheads

2022 Honda Civic Type R testing at Suzuka

The problem with making a brilliant car is then following it up, a quandary faced by dozens of carmakers over the decades. Simply renose what came before, and many will question a need to buy the update; change things too drastically and that torrent of goodwill will soon dry up. The new model has to retain what was good, improve what wasn't, and not cost much more money - tough ask...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: Subaru Set To Reveal Radical New Concept

Subaru and its motorsport subsidiary, Subaru Tecnica International (STI), will debut two new performance concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2022. The first is called the STI E-RA Concept, and it's a study of future performance models that will be carbon neutral. This is good news for Scooby lovers, as it seems the famed manufacturer will build both EVs like the Solterra and performance cars like the recently launched WRX.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
fastcar.co.uk

BOOSTED HONDA S2000 – WHEN EAST MEETS WEST

By taking inspiration from the USA and fusing it with ultra-exclusive Japanese Tamon Design body-styling, Honda tuning fan Rob Reid has created what could well be the World’s greatest boosted S2000…. Feature from Fast Car. Words & Photos: Dan Sherwood. When it comes to finding inspiration for your modified...
CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: A Muscled-Up 2022 BMW M240i xDrive Reveals Its Racier Side

After stints hot lapping the M3 Competition, M4 Competition xDrive and M5 CS on the South Palm circuit at the Thermal Club in Thermal, Calif., I felt that the deck was decidedly stacked against the M240i xDrive, the next model I was to put through its paces. The suspension tuning was a bit softer than the others, the shove wasn’t quite as visceral, and the stopping power of the M Sport brake package wasn’t as urgent as the bigger, pricier carbon-ceramic systems on those top-tier M cars. Yet even on a fast, demanding course like this one, the M240i was...
THERMAL, CA
CarBuzz.com

One Of 50 Lexus LFA Nurburgring Editions Ever Made Is For Sale

The Lexus LFA is a true icon, and its value seems to be going only one way. This year, we saw a regular LFA sell for over $800,000 before a Nurburgring Edition breached the seven-figure mark, selling for an astonishing $1.6 million at auction. We've been patiently waiting for a new version of the car to come to life, and there is finally a concept that could do just that. Sadly, the LFA successor is going to be electric if it makes it to production, which could make the original even more valuable. That's why we're encouraging you to empty your kids' college fund, remortgage the house, and live on bread and water so that you can buy this absolutely magnificent LFA Nurburgring Edition finished in an elegant emerald shade.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Nissan Z Spied With Retro Fairlady Badging

The wait for the new Nissan Z is nearly over. After the production version of the next-generation Z car debuted in August, the order books are expected to open next month in the US. In Japan, the Nissan Z car has been known as the Fairlady Z ever since the first-generation model, known as the Datsun 240Z in the US, debuted in the 1960s. It was named after the Broadway musical "My Fair Lady" seen by Nissan president Katsuji Kawamata during a US visit. This tradition will continue with the new Nissan Z car.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe

The Alpina B8 is another fantastic product from a company that isn't quite to BMW what AMG is to Mercedes. Alpina is its own company, noted as an official automaker by the German Federal Ministry of Transport, and has its own factory in Bavaria where it puts the finishing touches on some of the best, fastest, and most expensive BMWs.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Official: 2023 Honda Civic Type R Has A Reveal Date

It's no secret; the next-generation 2023 Honda Civic Type R is almost here. Honda recently released the 11th generation Civic that will underpin the upcoming Type R, and we've seen numerous spy shots of the car undergoing development testing. Honda even put out some teaser images showing how the outgoing Type R was used to benchmark the new one. We had a feeling the Civic Type R would debut in the coming weeks, and now Honda has provided us with the exact day. Well, sort of.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

10 Things You Should Know About The Subaru WRX

Before the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo, the Golf R, and the Ford Focus RS came another crazy fast all-wheel-drive take on a family car. The Subaru Impreza WRX, now simply the Subaru WRX, was a pivotal car for Subaru and a pivotal point for car culture. For Subaru, it put the brand's logo on the map worldwide through its success in rallying and, for car culture, it brought a new type of performance to the road. It showed you didn't need to be a supercar to be fast, and that you didn't need to be slow to be affordable and practical. And the icing on the cake was an all-wheel-drive system that could tackle any loose surface, just like the rally car. Now, it's sold as a separate model from the Impreza but still holds true to the recipe of a turbocharged boxer engine, an all-wheel-drive system, and a ton of practicality. Having just driven the new WRX and with a new WRX STI imminent, here's everything you need to know about the WRX.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy