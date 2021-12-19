ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA postpones five more games amid outbreak

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA has postponed five more games involving nine teams in response to rising coronavirus numbers.

They include three games scheduled for tonight: Cleveland at Atlanta, Denver at Brooklyn and New Orleans at Philadelphia.

Also called off were Orlando’s game at Toronto tomorrow and Washington’s game at Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers had five players enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols today, along with Atlanta’s star guard Trae Young.

