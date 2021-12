From writer/director Adam McKay, the political satire Don’t Look Up follows Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), who discover a comet that they realize is definitely going to hit Earth and result in catastrophic, world-ending damage. But having that information and actually getting anyone to care, including the President of the United States (Meryl Streep), are two very different things, as everyone continues to go about their social media obsessed lives and ignores the fact that the world will be ending and there’s nothing they can do to stop it.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO