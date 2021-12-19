Police investigating homicide after man shot several times on Garden Dr. in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are currently on the scene of a homicide that happened Sunday afternoon.
According to police, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of Garden Drive. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Nearly two months ago , two boys were shot in the same block of Garden Drive. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police told 10 On Your Side.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
