Sacramento, CA

Inside the Bullpen: Sacramento’s homelessness strategy, heated political climate

By Inside California Politics
 5 days ago

Political strategists Steven Maviglio and Rob Stutzman joined Inside California Politics this week to talk about Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s “Right to Housing” proposal for the city.

“I think this proposal is just going to be making matters worse,” Maviglio said.

The Bullpen also discusses the lack of bipartisanship in politics and the current heated political climate.

“I am concerned about the lack of respect and trust in institutions,” Stutzman said.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on Dec. 19, 2021.

